Gene Kokx Jr., of Eugene Kokx & Son Farms in Crystal Valley, was named the 2020 Michigan Vegetable Council Master Farmer of the Year last fall for his many contributions to the agricultural industry, specifically vegetable production.
Kokx’s innovative and research-driven farming practices are just two of the reasons he was selected for this award. Annually the Michigan Vegetable Council Master Farmer Award is presented at the annual Great Lakes Fruit and Vegetable Show in Grand Rapids, however, this year the show was held virtually.
“I served three terms on the board, nine years altogether, and they were always trying to figure out how to get me on stage,” Kokx said with a chuckle. “They didn’t get me on stage, but they did come out to the farm and film a video to present at the virtual convention, so I guess, technically I was on stage.”
Eugene Kokx & Son Farm is a fourth generation farm that started with Gene’s grandfather, Matthew Kokx. Gene’s father, Gene Sr. farmed full-time for decades and still shows up on the farm nearly every day in the summer. Kokx, eager to get the focus off himself, said, “The farm’s been in the family for over 100 years. It’s been a family deal for sure. My wife, Teresa, is our bookkeeper, and I have three experienced and very capable daughters and sons-in-law who help out whenever needed. Besides one full-time migrant family who lives on the farm, we have one year-around employee, Mike VanderZanden as well.
“The farm was initially a dairy and beef operation. We’ve also grown small amounts of fruits and vegetables over the years. I’ve been farming as long as I can remember. My earliest memories are of working with beef and dairy cattle. The farm also grew potatoes for awhile when that was big in the county, but I barely remember that.”
In the video produced by the Michigan Vegetable Council Kokx said, “Twenty years ago, we used to grow for the fresh market, but now it is all for processing. What we plant depends on what the processors are asking for. We used to find out in the fall what we were going to grow the following year. Now we don’t find out til planting time, I would say that is one of the biggest changes within the last 10 years.”
“From 1985 til about 2000 we did fresh-pack asparagus,” said Kokx. “Our migrant guys would do all the picking and the gals did all the packing,” remembers Gene’s wife, Teresa. “Marketing was much simpler then. We’ve since sold that equipment, but continue to raise zucchini and asparagus as our main commodities, utilizing no-till and minimum-til cover cropping,” said Kokx
“We used to use all migrant family labor, however now, besides our one migrant family, the bulk of our labor is done by all H2A workers. Some changes you take on so gradually that you don’t notice, but labor and marketing of farm commodities is unreal. It is so much more complicated now. There’s definitely more paperwork,” Kokx said.
When asked if anything sticks out in his mind over his past decades of farming, he said, “I was in Washington, D.C. on 9/11. Some of us from the MACMA (Michigan Agriculture Commodity Marketing Association) board were meeting with Representative Pete Hoekstra on Peruvian asparagus imports. I remember looking out the window and seeing fire over one of the buildings in the distance. I had no idea at the time it was the Pentagon or what was even going on, until the next day. Being in ag has led me to some situations and opportunities that I probably wouldn’t otherwise have gotten involved in.”
Ben Werling, MSU Vegetable Extension Educator and Norm Myers, retired MSU Vegetable Extension Educator, have been integral partners in Eugene Kokx & Son Farms over the years and were interviewed on the Michigan Vegetable Council recognition video as well.
“As a young extension agent who knew something about vegetables, but nothing about asparagus, Gene was one of the ones who taught me what I needed to know. He was very patient, and I like to think I repaid that trust by doing them some good in the years that followed. Gene has been a leader and his dad before him. Their farm has been innovative, and they have always been willing to share their knowledge with other growers,” Myers said. Werling said, “Gene is in a special group of asparagus growers from West Michigan who believe in the research and invest dollars in it because they know we can’t do things today like we did them yesterday if we’re going to succeed. If we want agriculture to continue to be a big part of our economy we need young people, and we need people like Gene who will take the time and patience to teach.”
When asked if he had any advice to share with younger farmers, he said, “It’s a good life; save some money and put it away for the future. Just like our grandpas said about our dads, our dads about us, that farming would be too hard for the next generation to take over, but we have.”
“You have to change with the times,” said Teresa. “You definitely want a good bookkeeper,” Kokx said with a smile.
“Being recognized as the Master Farmer this year is an honor. I’m sure there are other guys much more deserving than I am, I guarantee that. Before you know it you realize how old you are and that all you’ve done is recognized. It’s definitely an honor,” Kokx concluded in the Michigan Vegetable Council video. “I’ve always said he was ‘outstanding in his field’,” proudly quipped his wife, Teresa.
To view the video featuring the 2020 Master Farmer of the Year recognition, visit Michigan Vegetable Council’s facebook page.