HART — Hart businesses have received a $10,000 boost thanks to a gift card incentive program launched by the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team (H.E.A.R.T.).
On May 22, community members were given the opportunity to purchase a $35 gift card to participating Hart businesses for only $25. The additional $10 came from a generous match from the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team.
Within one week, 280 gift cards were sold, resulting in nearly $10,000 invested directly into Hart businesses, including restaurants, retailers, spas, lodging, gyms and entertainment.
H.E.A.R.T. is seeking funding for future rounds. If you are interested in sponsoring or contributing a donation of any amount towards the second round of gift cards to help small businesses, please contact the H.E.A.R.T. office at 231-301-8449 or e-mail info@takemetohart.org.