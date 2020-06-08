A second local gift card promotion is underway, but this time it will be available to all Oceana County businesses.
According to a promotional brochure, a local anonymous donor provided funding for the Oceana Gift Card Program designed to pump cash into local businesses.
Beginning June 13 at 9 a.m., customers can go to www.DiscoverOceana.com and purchase a $25 gift card for a local business and receive a free $10 bonus for a $35 total. When the sale ends, businesses will receive a check for $35 multiplied by the number of gift cards sold.
The recent Hart Economic Area Recovery Team (HEART) program in Hart generated approximately $10,000 for area businesses.
Businesses will need to sign up at www.discoveroceana.com/gift-cards. Dates for the gift card sale are June 13 to June 25.