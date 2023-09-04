The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from non-profit organizations throughout its service area for the fall grant cycle.
Letters of interest are due by Oct. 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by Oct. 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at gtlakes.com/people-fund.
With the purpose of bettering local communities, the People Fund is supported solely by Great Lakes Energy members. Those who participate in the program allow their electric cooperative to round their monthly electric bill to the next whole dollar amount. Three independent boards of directors representing north, central, and south regions of the GLE service territory review applications and award grants to non-profit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the 26-county area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4.3 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $140,000 in grants in the spring grant cycle this year.
Non-profit organizations that serve communities in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria, and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.