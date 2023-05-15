A Great Lakes Energy truck sustained significant damage after an asparagus cart wing came down in its path May 10. According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, the truck was being driven by Nathan James Gowell, 45 of 2729 S. 64th Ave., Shelby. The 3:05 p.m. accident occurred at West Tyler Road near 104th Avenue in Hart Township. The driver hauling the picking cart was Jose Antonio Facundo, 57, of 615 S. State St., Hart. Neither man was injured. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the asparagus cart had its wings folded up with only one bolt holding it in the upright position. The bolt ended up breaking which allowed the wing to fold down and into the path of the oncoming truck.