SHELBY — Monday, the Village of Shelby accepted the resignation of council member Robert “Bill” Glover who was elected to council in November 2020. Glover was also named the deputy supervisor of Shelby Township shortly after his election to the village council.
In December, village President Paul Inglis asked village Administrator Brady Selner to get a legal opinion regarding the matter. Currently, there are two projects that include extending utilities outside of village limits that involve both entities — one being the water main extension to the Peterson Farms apartment buildings on Baseline Road; the second would involve connecting water and sewer to the Shelby Ridge housing project just north of the village limits.
After the village requested a list of assigned duties for the deputy supervisor from the township, it provided the village with its counsel’s legal opinion on the matter. In February, the village received a legal opinion from its attorney. Both legal counsels came to the same conclusion that the situation created “incompatible offices.” Selner, Glover and Inglis met shortly after to discuss the situation.
In late April, preliminary discussions between the Shelby Village administrator and the Shelby Township supervisor began regarding extending water and sewer services outside of village limits for a housing project, called Shelby Ridge, in Shelby Township. Because Glover holds offices for both entities, the village’s legal counsel recommended he resign from one of his positions before any further discussions continued regarding the Shelby Ridge project.
“It is important to note that the incompatible office has nothing to do with the individual serving both positions, but rather it is the two offices (deputy township supervisor and village council member) that cause the issue. The incompatible office would remain regardless of the individual. This is because both positions require a fiduciary responsibility to the public entity he or she serves. The two public offices are on opposite sides of the contractual relationship, making it impossible to uphold this fiduciary responsibility to both communities. Additionally, abstaining from voting on the contract is also a breach of duty. Therefore, when an individual holds positions in incompatible offices, he/she is unable to vote, but also cannot not vote. To comply with Michigan’s Incompatible Public Offices Act, the only way to resolve the incompatibility is to vacate one of the positions,” Selner said.
Part of Glover’s letter stated, “I do not want to be used as the reason for the Village of Shelby not negotiating with Shelby Township and the Shelby Ridge housing project”...”My hope is the village and the township prosper with forward thinking and visionaries running both groups. I trust that the village will now start negotiations in good faith with the township.”
The village will need to appoint Glover’s successor. The appointee will serve on the council until the next regularly scheduled election.
In other village business council approved FY 2021-22 First Quarter Budget Status and Amendments. In his memo to council, Selner said, “This information will be provided to the finance & insurance committee along with the village council on a quarterly basis. The objective of this practice will be to ensure the village has remained on budget and to adjust the budget if necessary.
A public hearing for 2021 tax millage rates was set for the next council meeting, Monday, June 28, 2021.
The council also approved the Ladder Community Center Concert event scheduled for Saturday, July 17. The fifth anniversary celebration will be at Memorial Park between 5-8:30 p.m. and will include a Christian concert and refreshments. The group also requested, and the village approved, the closure of Maple Street between State and Third streets.