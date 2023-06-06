It was a little different this year. Actually, it was a lot different.
The 2023 National Asparagus Festival Banquet and Pageant was A) not a banquet and B) not a pageant. Not in the traditional sense, anyway.
For as long as anyone can remember, the annual event was at Shelby High School and featured a dinner, or, in more recent years, a generous hors d’oeuves spread, followed by a pre-pageant program of musical entertainment. Then, in the school auditorium, there was more entertainment, a long raffle, and finally, the appearance of the contestants for Asparagus Queen onstage, to answer various questions testing their knowledge of asparagus. Then came more music as the judges conferred. And finally, the announcement of the queen and runner-up, the crowning, the tears, the cheers, the Queen’s Walk, the whole cheese. Make that the whole asparagus and cheese casserole.
This year, however, the event was at the West Michigan Research Station in Hart. Everything took place in a single room. There was no entertainment. Instead of the fancy centerpieces on the tables, there were glasses filled with asparagus stalks. The banquet consisted of some asparagus hors d’oeuvres and asparagus cupcakes, courtesy of Merten Farmhouse Market, with coffee provided by Dark Water Coffee. Then it was right down to business following the meet and greet. The entire event lasted a mere two hours, in contrast to the five or six hour affair of previous years.
And guess what? Everyone seemed to agree that it was in some ways an improvement, much more intimate than the big auditorium and timed just right.
Things got off to a rollicking start with emcee Kendra Larios-Mendez, the 2017 Asparagus Queen, who exhibited plenty of good humor as she announced the judges – Amy Van Loon, executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; Megan Roskam, stylist at Blondie’s Hair Salon in Shelby and 2011 Asparagus Queen; and Hart City Manager Rob Splain.
The introduction of the candidates, who were seated onstage, followed. Mackenzie Leedham, sponsored by Change Parts, Inc; Chelsi Walicki, the 2022 Asparagus Queen Runner-Up, sponsored by Quick-Way Inc. and Walicki’s A-1 Auto; and Emma Woller, sponsored by Woller Shady Lane Farms.
All three women wore their beautiful green gowns (it’s a requirement for contestants to wear either green or purple, the two primary colors of asparagus) with quiet, confident style.
Moving right along, Larios-Mendez asked the first question: “Share your history with asparagus and what motivated you to become Asparagus Queen?”
Emma Woller was first up. “I helped on my family’s asparagus farm as soon as I could walk,” replied the tall, slender, auburn-haired woman with a bright smile. “My happiest memories are of asparagus season with my family.”
A student of agriculture, Woller researched aspects of asparagus for the farm. “I just want to be able to educate people on asparagus growing,” she emphasized.
Chelsi Walicki was next. “I grew up going to the festival and I ran for queen last year because of my memories as a kid,” said the blonde-haired, bubbly queen hopeful. “I learned so much about asparagus being runner-up that this year I want to share it.”
Finally, it was Mackenzie Leedham’s turn. “I grew up around asparagus farms,” the enthusiastic brunette explained. “I’m running because I like to learn new things and educate people.”
Answering the next question, “As queen, why would you be a good asparagus representative for Oceana County,” Woller and Leedham again emphasized their experience with asparagus growing, and their desire to teach people about the many fascinating aspects of the crop. Walicki, on the other hand, was, she admitted, at a disadvantage because, “I didn’t grow up on an asparagus farm. But I’m super bubbly and friendly, and I can go up to anybody!”
Then it was time for the contestants to pick questions from the dreaded Asparagus Can. Here, the ladies faced a real challenge, gathering their asparagus wits about them as they were tested on a wide variety of asparagus facts, from “How did the Romans preserve asparagus?” to “What is the most popular variety of asparagus in Oceana County?” For the most part, the candidates exhibited impressive asparagus aptitude, and delivered answers that drew admiring applause from the audience.
As the judges withdrew to make their decision, the outgoing queen, Grace Huffman, ascended the stage to make her farewell speech. Looking stunning in a glittering gold gown, Huffman reminisced about the wonderful time she had on the asparagus throne. Her parting advice to the hopefuls was both practical and positive: “Forget the heels! Sandals will be your best friend,” and “Have the best time you can.”
While the judges continued to confer, a special treat was in store. Song sheets were passed out and Lynn Glaser, the 1987 queen – she was called Mrs. Asparagus back then – led the audience in “Asparagus Karioke–An Ode to 50 Years of NAF Celebrating Asparagus.” The 80-year-old Glaser, attired in green gown and sash, enthusiastically led the audience in her NAF tribute, sung to the William Tell Overture. Like a cheerleader, she encouraged the crowd to let it rip, yelling out, “EVERY YEAR WE CELEBRATE (SHOUT) NAF-FIFTY YEARS! CEL-E, CEL-E, CEL-E, CEL-E, CELEBRATE ASPARAGUS…” Glaser then led the audience in “Asparagus for You and Me,” another of her creative efforts. Sung to the old George M. Cohan tune, “Harrigan,” Glaser had people shouting, “A-S-P-A-R-A G-U-S ASPARAGUS! IT’S THE CALORIE COUNTER’S FRIEND AND TASTY. LOTS OF VITAMIN C, GOOD FOR THE WAIST-Y…” Yes, you could say that in addition to asparagus, the afternoon featured plenty of corn.
Finally, it was time to announce the new queen and her court. Second runner-up was Mackenzie Leedham, first runner-up went to Chelsi Walicki, and Emma Woller, her eyes filling with tears, gasped with a mixture of joy and disbelief as Huffman presented her with the Queen’s Sash.
For the next year, Woller will fulfill her dream of spreading the asparagus gospel to Michiganders. In a phone interview the following day, she expanded on her emotions and objectives as NAF Queen 2023.
OHJ: How are you feeling at this moment?
WOLLER: I’m just so excited. And a little overwhelmed, as I think about how much I have to learn and how I’m going to represent asparagus.
OHJ: How long have you had a love affair with asparagus?
WOLLER: Well, I grew up on a family farm in Montague, where we had asparagus as well as cattle. Asparagus season has always been my favorite time of year, as far back as I can remember. I was also highly involved in 4-H and FFA, and I’m currently in the College of Agricultural Resources at MSU. I’ve always been around agriculture.
OHJ: As a child, did you go to the festival and have dreams of one day being the queen?
WOLLER: When I was younger, yes, I’d look up to the Asparagus Queen. I was particularly impressed with her tiara! But now that I’m older, I see how the tiara is more about the educational aspect and role of that position.
OHJ: Were you disappointed that this year’s banquet and festival was missing a lot of the pomp and circumstance of former years?
WOLLER: No. I wasn’t disappointed that there was no banquet, or the traditional events on stage. This year, I felt that the audience was more connected to what was going on. It was a more intimate experience.
OHJ: In years past, candidates would have to exhibit a talent. If that were still going on, what would your talent be?
WOLLER: Well, I don’t sing, or play an instrument. I don’t dance. I would have probably recited something, like a poem. Something that has value.
OHJ: Were you nervous up there as you had to answer so many questions?
WOLLER: I wasn’t nervous. I kind of had the mind set that I knew what I knew and nothing was going to change that.
OHJ: What sort of events are you looking forward to as queen?
WOLLER: I’m really excited to go across the state to different festivals and educate people about asparagus. But I look forward also to learn about other aspects of Michigan agriculture.
I’m also excited to be a representative for asparagus and would like to work with different businesses. Like Panera Bread, for example. They don’t use asparagus in a single one of their recipes. I’d like to encourage them to incorporate asparagus in just one item on their menu.
OHJ: How did your family react to your becoming Asparagus Queen?
WOLLER: Oh, they were so excited. We’ve never had a queen in our family before, so it was really special. And my sisters, Anna and Jenna, were just thrilled.
OHJ: What role has your family played in your life choices?
WOLLER: My parents, Jack and Sara Woller, have always been really hard workers, and they instilled that work ethic in me. I think I get my communication skills from my mom, who’s a teacher. And both my dad and mom taught me the importance of having respect for others.
OHJ: Final question: what’s your favorite asparagus recipe?
WOLLER: My favorite way to eat asparagus would be broiled with a little butter and oil, lemon zest, and tons of Parmesan cheese!
SIDEBAR: Once a queen, always a queen: Lynn Glaser was Mrs. Asparagus, 1987
For Lynn Glaser, the NAF Banquet and Pageant will always trigger fond memories.
“In 1987, when I was 45, my husband saw an article in the paper about the Mrs. Asparagus contest.
“‘You can win a $60 travel voucher, and we could go to Las Vegas,’ he said.
“Well, I said, ‘I’m going to enter, and I’m going to win it!’ I really believed that I would win, even when I saw that there were nine contestants!”
Glaser remembers the fishbowl questions, which could make you or break you.
“I remember that I got the question, ‘You’re at an agricultural banquet and people are grumbling about how they don’t like asparagus. What do you say?’
“Well, that question was tailor made for me! You see, I hated asparagus when I was young. But that’s because it was canned. My mother never cooked asparagus. As soon as I grew up and tasted freshly cooked asparagus, I was an asparagus convert. It was sauteed in butter and it was so good it was like eating ice cream! Just wonderful. So, my answer to that question was: Perhaps you don’t like asparagus because you’ve never eaten it fresh. I’d suggest that you try fresh asparagus, sauteed in butter with lemon. I’m sure your opinion will change.”
“When I won, it was very exciting. And how I knew that among nine women, I would become the new Mrs. Asparagus, well, I just had this feeling. And it came true.”
At 80, Lynn is vigorous and vivacious. Attired in her green gown, with sash and tiara, she’s Mrs. Asparagus all over again. How did the crown change her life?
“I was kind of skinny, and struggled with acne as a pre-teen,” she recalls. “I never felt pretty. But when I ran for Mrs. Asparagus, I actually wore makeup for the first time. My daughter had to teach me how to put it on. And when I looked at myself in the mirror, I was pretty! I’d always been self-confident, but not as far as my looks went. And the makeup completed my self-confidence. From then on, I felt pretty.
“I had so much fun being Mrs. Asparagus! It was such an important experience in my life.”