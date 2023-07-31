A committee has been formed to explore the possibility of allowing all-terrian vehicles (ATVs) on public roads in Golden Township.
In an update to the Oceana County Board of Commissioners July 27, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said he had been approached by the township about the possibility. Mast said his office is currently trying to enforce existing laws at Silver Lake, but it has been challenging due to a lack of personnel.
“What we’re doing out there isn’t working,” Mast said.
For example, Mast said people in the Silver Lake area will see legally licensed ATVs driving on the streets and assume that ATVs are allowed.
“My lane is safety and security,” Mast said. “Like on the Fourth of July, deputies were stopping one after one after one.”
With the exception of the Lake Michigan shoreline townships, all other townships have an ATV ordinance in place and ATV use on the roadways hasn’t been problem, Mast said.
Township Treasurer Connie Cargill believed the committee has met just once. She believed it had a sample ordinance to review from Shelby Township. According to Cargill, one idea is develop an ordinance and have it ready for next year on a one-year trial basis and re-evaluate it at the end of the year. She also said the township might have to consider a separate ordinance to allow golf carts on public roads. There is no timeline for the committee to bring a recommendation.
Mast said Pentwater Village allows golf carts on village streets, and it hasn’t been problem. County Board Chairman Bob Walker said the Village of Rothbury recently adopted an ATV ordinance so set-up crews for the Electric Forest Forest Festival could use ATVs to access different parts of the venue. The ordinance, Walker said, has a one-year sunset clause.
According to Mast, he wants to do what’s best even if it means supporting a one-year trial ordinance.
“The Silver Lake and Golden Township (areas) are evolving all the time,” Walker said.