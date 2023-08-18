MEARS — Golden Township Parks Committee announced Friday the immediate availability of The Golden Township 2023 Parks Survey, enabling the Golden Township community to provide their ideas on how to improve the township’s parks.
“We need the community’s input via this survey ahead of our preparation of our township’s five-year Parks and Recreation plan,” stated Jake Whelpley, chair of the Golden Township Parks Committee, in a press release
Golden Township has five Parks/Recreation facilities: Golden Township Park at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Johnson Square, Golden Township Park at Lake Michigan, Golden Township Park at Round Lake, and the Silver Lake Bike/Pedestrian Trail. The survey seeks to determine how the parks are currently being utilized as well as gathering suggestions for improvements to individual parks and the entire park system, the release stated.
The survey is estimated to take less than 10 minutes to complete.
The Golden Township 2023 Parks Survey is available for immediate response online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/B2DGBZY