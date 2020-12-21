Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch announced with great sadness Monday afternoon that Grant Township Fire Chief Roland Brooks died Sunday, Dec. 20.
Brooks fell ill and was hospitalized shortly thereafter at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He has been a member of Grant Township Fire Department for 56 years, 40 of which he has served as fire chief up until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Joan, and has four children along with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services are planned for the spring 2021.