Grant Township Fire Department Firefighter Michael Buitendorp died in the line of duty while en route to a fire Wednesday night.
Buitendorp, 38, was responding to a report of a camper fire on South Forest Glen Drive in Otto Township at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday when he lost consciousness while driving a Grant Township Fire Department water tender truck. Buitendorp’s partner was able to stop the vehicle and then radio for help while he tended to Buitendorp, a press release from Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch said.
Grant Fire Department firefighters responded to aid Buitendorp along with Grant Rescue and Life EMS. He was transported to Mercy Health Lakeshore Hospital but attempts to resuscitate Buitendorp were unsuccessful. He is survived by his, wife, Anna and children Jasper, Isabel, Redding and Andrew.
Information on services will be released when it becomes available.