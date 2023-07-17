A school resource officer (SRO) for Shelby Public Schools is hoped to be in place by the time school resumes this fall.
The Oceana County Board of Commissioners July 13 approved covering expenses associated with the position above what a Michigan State Police — Office of School Safety grant does not. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast said the partners involved with the grant are negotiating with the Village of Shelby to cover the costs.
“It is our largest school,” Commissioner Paul Erickson said.
In 2022, Shelby Public Schools and the village police department applied for the grant and the three-year, $165,232 grant was awarded in January 2023. The school will oversee the grant’s administration.
Since the initial application, former village police Chief Steve Waltz retired and another department member left and now the department is now facing staffing shortages. Mast said the village has the chief of police and one patrol officer, and that sheriff’s officers are already responding to complaints in the village.
“What’s more important than our schools?” Mast said.
According to Mast, there is interest within the sheriff’s office about filling the position. The officer selected to fill the position will have to take training, and the training costs will be covered by the grant.
While on duty, the SRO will be responsible for:
• Speaking to classes on the law, including search and seizure, criminal law, motor vehicle law and other topics when assigned by the principal.
• Act as a resource person in law enforcement education at the request of the principal.
• Conduct criminal investigations of law violations on school property.
• Provide school-based security and maintain peace on school property.
• Make arrests and referrals of criminal law violators.
• Appear at village or county prosecutor office investigations, depositions, trials and sentencings.
• Provide transport to the county jail or juvenile detention center when necessary.
• Provide counseling to the extent they can to students at the request of the principal.
• Recover school property through working with other police agencies.
• Make referrals to social agencies.
• Relay messages in emergencies.
• Wear official police uniform.
• Follow and conform to all school policies.
• Maintain day-to-day department activity reports and a separate semester activity report.
“ We’re pretty excited about this,” Mast said.