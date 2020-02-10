GRANT TWP. – The township board has selected three road projects for 2020, and will probably ask voters to renew a road millage again this year to fund future projects.
The board selected the road projects at its meeting last Tuesday.
Grant Township has already committed to pave Tahoe Trail at Lake Tahoe at an estimated cost of $37,650. The other two road projects are a 2,475 foot stretch of Tonawanda Trail, also at Lake Tahoe, and a mile long stretch of 72nd Avenue from Webster Road to Winston Road. The Tonawanda Trail project is at an estimate of $105,300. It includes crush and shape the base and a three-inch layer of paving. The 72nd Avenue is a 2 1/2 inch overlay. It is estimated to cost $154,870.
Township Supervisor Roger Schmidt said the township has $312,587 to fund road projects after the already committed Tahoe Trail project. The funds come from road millage and the general fund.
However, a fourth road project, a stretch of Webster Road, or 108th Avenue between Cleveland Road and Wilke Road, would exceed the available funding.
Adding a fourth project would bring the cost up from $373,000 to $413,000, the supervisor added.
Schmidt said the cost estimates came from the Oceana County Road Commission. He said the estimates all came over budget. “They estimated the high cost of asphalt.”
“Tonawanda is kind of a travesty,” Township Trustee Jim Aebig said. Aebig made the motion to move forward with the Tonawanda Trail and 72nd Avenue projects.” That motion passed 4-0.
Aebig said the township doesn’t have enough funds to keep up with maintaining the roads.
“Just when you think you’re catching up ... We need the millage.”
The township, since 2014, has levied two mills on property taxes for road repair. Voters have approved the millage three times, with two-year time periods.
Schmidt placed on Tuesday’s agenda, a discussion on asking for a fourth renewal of a two-year, two-mill proposal for road projects. However, he removed it from the agenda because the proposal language is not available. “We need to know the (township’s) taxable value and that won’t be available until April 1,” he said. Schmidt expects the board will act on a road millage proposal at its April 7 meeting.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting the township board approved a bid for brining gravel roads in the township this year. The bid of $11,620 was submitted by Michigan Chloride Sales who has brined the roads in the township the past three years.
Schmidt said the bid is slightly higher, but it includes two brining applications to keep the dust down, instead of just one.