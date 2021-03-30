Nearly 100 West Michigan asparagus farmers joined online Thursday, March 11 for the 2021 annual Oceana Asparagus Day sponsored by Oceana County’s MSU Extension.
Program coordinator and host West Michigan Vegetable Educator Ben Werling shared some of the day’s highlights saying, “Full Tilt Marketing, a social media marketing company, discussed the asparagus marketing campaign they are conducting on behalf of Michigan growers, funded by a USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant. This campaign includes engaging with social media food bloggers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota about Michigan asparagus. The grant also included the development of the ‘Brontospears’ band-tag. The tags and related display information are used at point of sale locations in grocery stores in an effort to educate consumers on the benefits of US asparagus and promote the larger diameter of MI spears over the competition’s imported product.”
Their presentation stated, “US per capita consumption of asparagus increased in the last year from .8 lbs. to 1.5 lbs. This means make it available and promote it.” One packer successfully used these for a Minnesota retailer last year.
Werling continued, “Other presentations included an update from Rex Schulz, president of the Michigan Blueberry Advisory Committee reporting on the trade action the blueberry industry recently engaged in. Their growers invested significant time and money in the action, which was unfortunately unsuccessful. They are continuing a campaign to educate legislators and the public about the impact of imports on US production. Claire Donkin, an advisor to asparagus growers in the United Kingdom, which produces significant acreage of green asparagus, gave a UK perspective of asparagus varieties. Most of mainland Europe produces white asparagus. Michigan State University’s Dr. Zsofia Szendrei shared lab work completed that helped to pin down where the asparagus beetle overwinters. Knowing where they come from in spring could hopefully open the door to new ways to manage this pest. John Bakker of the Michigan Asparagus Industry Research Farm, showcased the new automated asparagus sorting machine, now in place at the farm on Oceana Drive. It is one of only a handful in the world. It weighs each spear, measures its diameter, and measures tip quality (taking three pictures of each spear). This will greatly expand the amount of data the research farm can collect and present to growers, so they can better evaluate different varieties. Zack Hayden, of Michigan State University, shared results of a multi-year nitrogen fertility trial. The trial aimed to determine if higher rates of nitrogen fertilizer are needed, given the switch to modern, higher yielding varieties. The results suggest there is no need to apply more than the recommended amount of the fertilizer as they saw no increase in yield with higher rates.”
Norm Myers, manager of the Asparagus Division of the Michigan Agricultural Commodities Marketing Association reported, “To date all Michigan processors have either signed the agreement or verbally accepted the new MACMA price and terms for the 2021 asparagus season.”