Via Zoom Wednesday, April 15, Nichole Steele, the new Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team (HEART) director, met her board of directors for the first time.
Steele began her position as the director of H.E.A.R.T. Monday, March 16. The city made the decision to “graduate” from the Main Street program last fall after a number of factors came into play. In so doing, the new initiative will include all Hart businesses, not just those downtown.
With Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, the committee is only able to conduct “essential business” at its meetings. Steele informed the board that she had been busy contacting businesses to ask what needs they had and to let them know what resources might be available. She said that the longer the restrictions are in place, the more fear business owners are feeling.
“Most said that three weeks without business is doable; four or more is unsettling. Many fear they will lose employees or not be able to reopen if the governor doesn’t lift restrictions soon,” said Steele.
She asked the board what top three to five focus areas it felt she should be spending her time on, stating that a personal goal of hers right now is to contact all businesses and begin to build a directory with their information. She said that everyone she’s spoken with was very receptive to the graduation from Hart Main Street and is looking forward to working with the HEART. “I’m finding that a personal call means more than anything right now.”
Hart City Manager Lynne Ladner, thinking of how to support local businesses, suggested making a list of businesses with gift certificates for sale and encouraging people to purchase ahead for weddings, graduation or birthday gifts, even Christmas. On a related note, it was suggested that a business directory be compiled that could be shared electronically. Businesses would be encouraged to mention what they are able to offer to the public as well as any business updates. Each business could include a direct link to their websites. Also a listing of business information could be put in flyer form and available in businesses that are still open, or even given out at Hart area food distribution sites.
Board Chair Rob Splane recommended the team continue to use the Economic Development Strategy document that was developed.
“The leg and guess work is done. The plan also includes a list of action items that we could work toward,” he said.
Board member Brandi Bruch said she’d like to see HEART collaborate with other groups in the community besides just businesses, like the Council on Aging, the Asparagus Festival or the Car Show to name a few. Splane echoed her thoughts saying, “It seems like there are a lot of duplicated efforts. We could collaborate resources and strengthen everything.”
As far as upcoming events, the Memorial Day 5-K and the Farmer’s Market has been canceled. So far, the July 2 Hart Sparks is still on. Steele and Bruch volunteered to join Ladner’s ad hoc committee, of herself and three other council members, to come up with ideas for how to handle group gatherings and how to decide the time frame for whether or not to cancel an event.
Steele invites the community to join her at these weekly events: Coffee & Conversation, Mondays at 10 a.m., to focus on what’s next for local businesses and Take Out Tuesdays to help support local restaurants. Check http://www.takemetohart.org regularly for up-to date resources for local businesses.
Steele, a mother of three and a lifelong Michigander, has a passion for the historic charm of small-town communities. She has relocated to the area from Coldwater, Mich. where she served as the chamber of commerce director with a focus on forming a county-wide economic team to collaborate, consolidate, share services and become an efficient resource for the region. She also brings experience in community development from her 14 years working for the city of Coldwater. She is a passionate supporter of the arts, community events and is driven by her love of Michigan’s historic small towns. She believes her skills in marketing and graphic design, as well as having a personality focused on listening, encouraging, promoting and communicating will be assets as the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team director.
The HEART board of directors includes Steele, Scott Beal (Hart Silver Lake Chamber), Brandon Bruce (Hart High School Principal), Brandi Bruch (Cruise Planners), Tracey Lipps (Hart Dairy Delight), Vickie Platt (Hart City Council & Council on Aging), Rob Splane (Hart City Council, West Coast Integration & GHSP), Jake Tufts (State Farm).