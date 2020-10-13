The $1.1 million MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) project, to replace the Russell Creek culvert on Polk Road is set to be open to traffic Monday, Nov. 2 barring any weather delay, according to Project Manager Amber Burden of Hallack Contracting.
“At present, the culvert has been built in its entirety. Crews are working on constructing the head walls, wing walls and tie-backs, while backfilling at the same time,” said Burden.
Scott Beal from the Hart Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce encourages residents and visitors to support the businesses east of the expressway and downtown Hart that have been affected during the road closure.
“MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) and the OCRC (Oceana County Road Commission) have said they would not be able to add any additional signage to designate the local detour options,” said Beal. Patrons are encouraged to follow the temporary business signage on various corners to find their favorite businesses, or try a new one, as efficiently as possible.