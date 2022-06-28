SHELBY — Shelby Village Councilor Bill Harris submitted his letter of resignation at Monday’s village council meeting, citing that he will be moving out of the village in the near future.
“It has been a learning experience, a challenging experience and a rewarding experience all rolled into one, and I will miss the teamwork put forth by the council and the employees and the contributions of the people of Shelby,” the letter stated.
Village President Paul Inglis said in response, “I’d like to thank you Bill for your service, it’s been a fun eight years…. We came on to council about the same time and at that point wondered a bit what we’d gotten ourselves into. But good things are happening. We work as a team and even though we don’t all agree, we try to do what is best for the village.”
Individuals interested in fulfilling the remainder of Harris’ council term, should contact the village office. The position will be up for re-election in November. In light of Harris’ departure, Inglis clarified committee chair and co-chair positions for council; Planning Commission — No Change; Water and Sanitation — Chair, Mike Termer and Co-Chair, Steve Crothers; Streets and Sidewalks — No Change; Parks, Recreation and Buildings — No Change; Finance and Insurance — Chair, Steve Crothers and Co-chair, John Sutton; Personnel — No Change and Ordinances — No Change.
In other business the village authorized the renewal of the village’s health insurance policy for a total cost of $85,755.96 for the year. The new policy begins Aug. 1, 2022. Despite an 8.2 percent increase in plan premiums, the cost came in $20,000 under the village’s 2022 budgeted amount for health insurance, $105,840. The health plan offers employees the choice between an HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) or HSA (Health Savings Account) plan as well as dental options.
“We intentionally budgeted conservatively to cover the cost of any premium increase,” stated the memo from Village Administrator, Brady Selner.
“Considering our employees only received a 2 percent rate increase this year and inflation is over 8 percent, I would recommend we not cut any of their other benefits,” Inglis said prior to the vote. The resolution passed with councilors Termer, Crothers, Damian Omness, Harris, John Paul Inglis voting in the affirmative; Councilor Dan Zaverl voted in opposition.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, new Shelby High School Superintendent and former Shelby High School Principal Mark Olmstead introduced himself, saying he has enjoyed working with the council in the past and is looking forward to working with the council in his new role. Oceana County Commissioner Phil Morse informed the council he plans to run for the commissioner’s seat representing the newly formed District 2 consisting of Shelby and Ferry townships. Morse also informed council about the county-wide 2.25 millage proposition that will be on the ballot in August. If passed, monies would fund a new county jail and sheriff’s office. He said that Sheriff Craig Mast would be happy to host tours of the current jail or answer any further questions.