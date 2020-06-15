HART — A temporary Social Zones Policy, effective until Oct. 31, 2020 was adopted by the City of Hart at its June 9 meeting.
“Many communities statewide are adopting ‘social zone policies’ to allow restaurants, microbreweries, coffee shops, bakeries, taverns and similar establishments to expand their seating capacity temporarily to assist them in offsetting the restrictions placed on them due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated a memo to council from City Manager Lynne Ladner.
The temporary policy states that outdoor social zones are intended to allow for outdoor dining and social gatherings in public and private locations that are adjacent to or near associated business establishments. The areas would accommodate tables, chairs, barriers, boundaries and accessory materials related to the offered services while ensuring sufficient separation between unrelated parties. Such areas could include private property, parking areas, city parks and parking lots, sidewalks within the city’s public right-of-way (provided there is 5 foot clearance for pedestrians) and parallel parking spaces within the city’s public right-of-way in the following locations — South State Street between Church and West Main streets; East Main Street between South Courtland Street and South State Street and East Main Street between South State and Hart streets.
Ladner’s memo stated, “Businesses would be required to provide a certificate of insurance liability for the area they are requesting as a “Social Zone.” If the business has a liquor license, they would be required to comply with all Liquor Control Commission requirements. Each business would be responsible for manning, cleaning and clearing waste while meeting the guidelines laid out in the policy. With food and beverage establishments limited to 50 percent capacity due to social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future, this provides these businesses with the opportunity to recoup some of that capacity and help them weather the COVID-19 crisis.”
Councilor Joe Frontiera stated his reservations about the Oct. 31 end date. “Why is it so far down the road? Once it gets darker in October, it will be harder to monitor social distancing.”
Ladner replied, “Businesses that decide to take advantage of this option may have significant expense into extra tables, chairs, barriers and such. It is hoped that by giving them a longer time frame to work with it would help them recoup more of those costs.”
Frontiera continued, “I’d like to see the closing time for these social zones be 12 a.m. or maybe 11 p.m. as a happy medium, it is still fairly light at 10 p.m.in the summer.”
Ladner said, “I had recommended the hours of 7 a.m. — 11:59 p.m. to the planning commission, however, the committee suggested the hours be from 7 a.m. — 10 p.m. instead.”
Councilor Rob Splane echoed Frontiera’s hours of operation concerns and suggested the policy be amended to read that service in social zones end at 11 p.m. Splane added, “I think this is a very business-friendly policy, and visitors will appreciate the option as well.”
Councilwoman Vicki Platt said, “Businesses open after 11 p.m. will still have their inside seating and service available. I think we can trust business owners to make good decisions regarding what is required.”
Ladner added, “The police will enforce issues with noise or alcohol. Other than that, I agree, I think we can trust businesses to police other issues.”
The temporary policy has been reviewed by the Hart Economic And Redevelopment Team (HEART) and Tax Incremental Financing Authority (TIFA) boards. There is no fee for businesses to apply. The process would be administered through the city’s current special event permitting process. The application would need to include the social zone’s layout plan with the proposed occupancy. All plans would need to be approved by the Hart City Police and fire department. Tents or other temporary shelter would need to be approved by the fire department and the building inspector. Amplified music would need to be set at reasonable levels so as not to disturb owners and occupants of neighboring property. Temporary lighting may be established to ensure safe conditions during evening hours, but cannot result in excessive glare on adjacent property. Waste receptacles must be provided and emptied regularly during open hours and at the end of each day. Heaters must be approved by the fire department. Smoking would not be permitted within the designated social zones. Social zones established in parallel parking spaces would be limited to the spaces directly in front of the business establishment and must be bordered by solid barriers such as planters, fencing, concrete form blocks and shall be placed along the edge of the parking space service area adjacent to the travel lane. All temporary permits issued would expire Oct. 31.
Business owner George Sadler asked to address the council on the matter and said that his business has had a successful outdoor permit for five years. “Would this policy affect what we already have in place?”
Mayor Ron LaPorte assured him and others that this is a separate temporary policy and wouldn’t affect what Sadler already has in place. At the end of their discussion, Frontiera moved to approve Resolution 2020-23 to adopt the Temporary Social Zones Policy with hours of operation from 7 a.m. — 11 p.m., and any food/beverage service to end at 11 p.m. The motion was seconded by Councilor Steve Hegedus. Councilors Catalina Burillo, LaPorte, Platt and Splane voted yes; Councilor Jason LaFever voted no.
Budget amendments spark discussion
As the City of Hart nears the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the council considered and approved numerous budget amendments at its Tuesday, June 9 meeting. Ladner’s memo to council outlined several budget line items that experienced unexpected expenditures, as well as some reductions that occurred within the past fiscal year.
Some of the larger budget amendments included items related to the purchase of property at 227 E Main St; unanticipated sewer project repairs and the upgrading of the city’s server and software due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Resolution 2020-34 included a spreadsheet showing the adopted budget for 2020, the proposed amendments and their justification. Frontiera said, “It seems like a lot of these items were under-budgeted.” LaPorte replied, “Anytime the manager sets the budget it’s a guessing game.”
Frontiera continued, “227 E. Main was more than a $56,000 adjustment. That’s why I wasn’t totally in favor of purchasing it because there’s always more expenditures with something like that than you realize. We have one pandemic, and the budget is all out of wack.”
LaPorte continued, “These aren’t all because of the pandemic. We have to balance the budget, we’ve always had to. Setting a budget is anybody’s guess.”
Ladner concluded, “Some amendments show a decrease in spending. Other amendments show an increase due to situations out of our control, such as the changes in how elections are to be held. Other amendments are related to unknown expenditures and opportunities that came up this past year.” Related discussion followed, however, in the end, all councillors voted in favor of the listed amendments.
Ladner reported that a Truth-in-Taxation hearing would be at the next regular city council meeting Tuesday, June 23. At that meeting, council will consider a proposed increase of 0.2316 mills in the operating tax millage rate to be levied on property in 2020. The date and location of the meeting where the city will take action on the proposed millage will be announced June 23 as well.
Frontiera was concerned that a proper public hearing couldn’t be held in light of the present public meeting restrictions. Ladner hopes that any further gathering restrictions will be lifted by then.
“Over the years, we haven’t typically had many people attend hearings,” said LaPorte. “We just submitted a grant for Veteran’s Park, which if we receive, the city’s share will be almost $700,000. I know that project was designed to satisfy FERC requirements in relation to the dam, but I worry about having to ask for more money from our citizens.”
LaFevre said, “As a veteran, of course I am all for it. It’s a good project.”
“I’m for the lake and for veterans, but what kind of return are we going to get on that investment? I’d like to see more stores. Something that would bring in more money,” said Frontiera.
“We can’t change plans for the Veteran’s Park midstream as that would jeopardize the grant,” said Ladner. The city will not know until later this year if it is the recipient of the grant.