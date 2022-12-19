HART — Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Hart City Council appointed Justin Adams to fill the partial term vacated by Fred Rybarz following the November election.
Following his appointment, Adams was sworn in and immediately took his seat with other council members on the dais. Adams is a fifth generation resident of the Hart area with a background in agriculture.
“I love this town, and I am happy to see the growth that is occurring. I would love to be a part of it in any way….I am invested in making opportunities for more young families to move and thrive here,” his letter of interest stated.
Adams’ term will run through November 2024. There was one other applicant for the position, however, he was unable to attend the meeting due to his work schedule.
Resolutions passed by the council included a water rate study to be completed by Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors for a cost not to exceed $9,000. An internal rate study was completed last year. Mayor Vicki Platt questioned whether another study was needed.
“With $8 million-plus in improvements coming,” City Manager Rob Splane said, “I feel it would behoove us to perform a formal study to make sure we are charging what we need to. There are a lot of moving pieces. With the internal study we found some billing inconsistencies and with the amount of money we are borrowing, I believe it would be in the city’s best interest.” DPW Supervisor Brad Whitney added that the study will also forecast what is needed for capital improvements and system maintenance.
Council accepted two competitive quotes to furnish and install a security fence at the Hart Energy building and awarded the job to Great Lakes Pet Fencing in the amount of $51,925. This budgeted expenditure, though costly, will protect the city’s many electrical assets at that location.
The council had its first reading of Ordinance 23-01 to establish Chapter 1428 International Property Maintenance Code (IMPC). This nationally recognized document, similar to the building code, is referred to and in conjunction with when property maintenance issues arise. The document is reviewed, updated and amended regularly by attorneys. A second reading will be held and provided no opposition, will be adopted at the first meeting in January. Once approved, the city, along with Shelby Township and the Village of Shelby will be poised to hire the long-awaited code enforcement officer.
Informal discussion included the city manager’s upcoming six-month evaluation and the council’s retreat scheduled for Jan. 28. Splane also reported his successful completion of 25 professional development hours in the asset management champion program
“The program establishes a network of talented individuals and organizations to help strengthen and ‘champion’ best practice asset management across Michigan’s complex infrastructure environment,” said the certificate awarded Splane. “This is a newer effort that has been successful in Canada and is catching on in the states with Michigan taking the lead,” said Splane.
With the many infrastructure projects on the horizon for the city, this training will be helpful to Splane as he coordinates with many organizations and projects. Splane was also happy to report that everything was in place for the demolition at the former Walker property at 227 E. Main to take place before the end of 2022.
In other business, with all present council members in agreement, Platt appointed Councilor Amanda Klotz as Mayor Pro-Tem to fill the position vacated by Rybarz. The council also voted to cancel the Dec. 27 City Council meeting, providing there is no urgent business. The meeting could be reinstated upon the request of two council members or the mayor.
Lastly Splane invited the community to an informal caroling event Friday, Dec. 23 starting at 6 p.m. behind the pocket park.