The Hart Cemetery Commission announced that two granite columbariums and three granite benches were installed at the Hart Cemetery.
Hart Cemetery Sexton Andrew Bosse, who has held the post for seven years, was instrumental in coordinating with ground workers, Ruggles and Son Masonary and Hallack Contracting with getting the grounds ready and installation, according to a release from the commission.
These columbariums provide a choice for honoring loved ones at the Hart cemetery. The commission will continue to provide the options of full casket earthen burial and buried cremains.
The commission members were able to inspect the columbariums at its quarterly meeting on July 17.
Members of the board are, Chairman Jay McGhan, Vice Chair Cal Moul, Sally Veurink, Karen Urick, Dale Routley, Secretary/Treasurer Carol Tariske and former member Jim Evans. Veurink was absent for the picture.