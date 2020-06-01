HART — Hart Police Chief Juan Salazar recently submitted his 2019 annual report to the Hart City Council.
Salazar reported that the Hart Police Department (HPD) has two pursuit-rated vehicles and both are operating well. Training and staying updated on new and changing laws is a constant for the department. The HPD is part of the West Michigan Criminal Justice Training Consortium (WMCJTC) made up of law enforcement agencies from as far south as the Michigan-Indiana border, as far north as Manistee and as far east as Ionia. Membership in the consortium allows agencies to take advantage of a wide variety of training opportunities and provides a valuable return on the dollars invested by providing and sharing in-kind services. The WMCJTC also seeks grant funding each year to provide training to licensed law enforcement officers..
Officers in 2019 and their hire date were Salazar (June 2007); full-time officers Detective/Sgt Kevin Skipski (February 1996); Officer Shawn Anderson (May 2005); Officer Brian Hintz (July 2016) and Officer Joseph Ingalls (August 2017). Part-time officers Officer Hidegardo Hinojosa IV (December 2017); Officer Austin Buckingham (May 2018), Officer David Malotke (December 2018) and Officer Elizabeth Mantyck (June 2019). One part-time officer also works part-time in the Village of Shelby and one part-time officer works part-time in Muskegon.
Educating students in the community continues to be important part of the department’s work. In 2019, Hart’s Spitler Elementary students took part in anti-bullying instruction; identifying types of bullying and ways to combat such behavior. Hart Middle School fifth graders received instruction in the T.E.A.M. (Teaching, Educating and Mentoring) program as well as the S.T.E.P. (Student Tools for Emergency Planning) program. High school students attending West Shore Community College’s Criminal Justice Tech Prep class and all Hart High School health students received instruction in drug awareness.
The HPD is regularly involved with helping train school staff throughout Oceana County in active-shooter training as well as school lockdown and evacuation procedures. In 2019, Skipski completed an Emergency Operations Plan for the entire Hart Public School system. Numerous hours were spent performing onsite inspections and working individually with each school principal to ensure plans were complete and thorough. Skipski was assisted by Mike Baker of Homeland Security. Skipski also conducted threat assessments for the entire Hart Public School system as well as the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. Skipski is committed to being present on the Hart campus on a regular basis either casually or as part of safety training for students, staff and coaches.
The HPD continues to qualify for the bulletproof vest program which reimburses departments 50 percent of the total cost of a vest. In 2019, bulletproof vests cost $1,048 each.
2019 Officer Training and Recertification included: Taser, Defense Tactics, First Aid & CPR, Skid Car, Firearms Lecture and Qualifications, ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), Bloodborne Pathogens, Incident Command System, Interviewing and Interrogation, Legal Updates, Defensive Driving and Search and Seizure.
An approximate 8 percent decrease in complaints were noted between the years 2018 to 2019.