HART — The Hart City Council Nov. 9 approved an amended and restated Development and Tax Increment Financing Plan, which had been under revision by the city’s Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) for eight months.
With the intent of being used as an economic development tool and in compliance with state statute, Hart’s original TIFA district was established in 1983 with a base taxable value of $4.7M. The district encompasses approximately 205 acres of land and includes over 300 residential, commercial and mixed-use properties bounded by Polk Road to the south, Dryden and Griswold streets to the east, Water and Courtland streets to the west and Hart Lake to the north. The original plan has seen three amendments in 1997, 2012 and 2019 which included either extending the plan’s duration, updating project lists and cost estimates or making adjustments after significant tax law changes. Within a TIFA, assessed values are multiplied by the millage rate to determine the amount to be captured. Currently the 2021 taxable base value for the district is $13,545,367 with an estimate of $219,755.89 in tax set to be captured. The listed projects for both the general and business districts total in excess of $5.8 million. The restated plan outlines that the term of the plan would run through 2027. If the assessed base value increases by 2.5 percent annually as anticipated, the TIFA could capture approximately $5.7 million over the next 20 years. Financing of projects would include the tax capture along with government and private grants as well as appropriations and shared expenses from the city. Per state statute, TIFAs can modify their tax capture at any time and members within the district can contact the TIFA board for an exemption, if their capture would be a hardship.
City Manager Rob Splane further explained, “Per state statute, the purpose of a TIFA is to capture appropriate tax revenue above base value, apply those funds to projects outlined in its plan, then dissolve. The capture is only collected from those within the TIFA district and is only used within the TIFA district. Money that is unused, is to be returned, not held for future endeavors. The base value amount is never supposed to change unless a new financing plan is adopted. It was discovered that due to some unconventional record keeping, the base value has increased every year, thus ‘under capturing’ funds. This restated plan is trying to fix the fact that the base never should have changed,” Splane said.
There was concern from citizens in attendance that the updated tax amounts in the plan were quite significant. Council members suggested tabling any action until they could get more clarity from the TIFA board. Splane explained that the TIFA had been working on this restatement for some time, and he didn’t think a conversation would be any easier in two weeks. He suggested a compromise where the council could adopt the plan, but only capture a certain percentage of the allowable capture, which would bring the amount down to what was historically captured in the past.
“The new changes wouldn’t take effect until next summer. In the meantime the council can revisit the plan. I think it is important to think of the reinvestment piece. The board has some aggressive projects in their plan. While every project doesn’t have to be completed, they do need to be outlined in the plan. In the past, TIFA funds have been used for the development of various property improvements, updating the sewer system and the creation of the Hart Commons. The restated plan includes projects for updated infrastructure, property acquisition or improvements, more parking, signage and landscaping. Ultimately the short term tax, versus the long term benefits of proposed projects, benefits the whole community,” he said.
At the vote, council members Jim Evans, Amanda Klotz, Fred Rybarz and Mayor Vicki Platt voted in favor of the resolution. Council members Catalina Burillo, Dean Hodges and Kris Trystad were absent.
Other resolutions approved Nov. 9 included — Resolution 2021-79 accepting a five-year internet service provider agreement from Merit Network. The five-year contract provides the maximum service discount and will provide 100 Mbps bandwidth to accommodate the actual usage. Resolution 2021 — 80, accepting a $20,000 proposal from Fleis & Vandenbrink to provide design and construction engineering services for the Safe Routes to School grant project. In partnership with the Hart Public Schools, the Pentwater-Hart Trail Committee and the Oceana County Road Commission, the project would construct a multifunctional pedestrian/bicycling pathway with improved street crossings and signage to enable and encourage children to safely walk and bike to school. With the exception of the previous commitment of $25,000 from the City of Hart, all future costs will be paid by the trail committee using other state and local funding sources. Resolution 2021 — 82 authorized the purchase of a rotating assembly replacement pump for the Biopure plant at a cost of $5,135 from DuBois-Cooper. Resolution 2021-83 accepted a proposal from Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt to provide real estate services to the city. The resolution authorized the city manager and city attorney to enter into a listing agreement, set appropriate pricing and execute related contractual documents for the sale of available building sites in the Creeks Condominiums property.
Platt also shared with the council that business owner Deborah Windell has been appointed to the Hart TIFA board and Councilor Klotz has been appointed to the Hart Area Public Library board.
A copy of Hart’s TIFA Amended and Restated Development Plan is available at the city’s website www.cityofhart.org and search using “TIFA”.