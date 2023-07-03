HART — After several years in the making, Hart City Council was finally able to accept bids and tentatively award contracts for two major infrastructure projects to two local contractors June 27.
Following presentations by and discussion with the city’s engineering firm, Prein and Newhof and financial planner, Baker Tilly, council members Justin Adams, James Evans, Dean Hodges, Amanda Klotz, Kris Trygstad and Mayor Vicki Platt voted unanimously in support of both resolutions. Council member Catalina Burillo was absent.
The Hart Wastewater System Improvement (BioPure) project was tentatively awarded to low bidder, Wadel Stabilization of Hart, in the amount of $11,304,455 to include the “Base Bid” and “Alternate 1.” Improvements will include an expansion of the present facility and additional infrastructure to improve wastewater collection and treatment operations for the city. The final award will be contingent upon successful financial arrangements with the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program and the United States Economic Development Administrations (USDA).
The Dryden Street area wastewater, street and utility improvement project was tentatively awarded to low bidder Hallack Contracting of Hart in the amount of $3,378,588.25 for the “Base Bid” and “Alternate 1.” Portions of streets affected by the project will include Church, Jefferson, Wood, Hart and Dryden streets. The final award will be contingent upon successful financial arrangements with the CWSRF program.
To reach this point, the council has had to make several somewhat smaller decisions over the past few years. From determining the exact scope of the projects and receiving engineering bids, to applying for funding and going through two bidding rounds. With the June 27 decisions the city is ready to move on to the next phase of each project which are both expected to begin in September.
“In 2004 the city did a similar project and increased BioPure’s capacity to allow for 50 percent growth and over the past two decades we’ve seen the growth of our industries which is what we want to see. Now we’re doing another project to prepare for more growth and in another 20 years it would be nice to see the same thing,” said city Manager Rob Splane following the June 27 meeting.
“Even though we’re bonding out millions of dollars, the reason we even qualified to receive these funds from the EDA (Economic Development Association) was because of our growing industrial base. The jobs they create, the tax revenue they create and just the ability to feed America are signs of a growing community. We’re fortunate to have these industries who will in essence be shouldering the bulk of the cost for this expansion in the years to come.”
Financing for both projects will include federal grant dollars, bonds issued and graduated increases to both residential and commercial customers’ water rates. An 11 percent annual increase is scheduled in both Fiscal Years 2024/25 and 2025/26. From FY 2026/27 and beyond annual rates will increase by the rate of inflation or 6 percent.
For FY 2023/24, the typical city homeowner, using 4,500 gallons of water per month, pays an estimated $37.58. In FY 2024/25 the typical homeowner would pay $41.71 per month; in 2025-26 the monthly rate would be $46.30 and in 2026/27 and going forward, it is estimated the typical homeowner’s monthly bill would be $49.08.
“While rate increases can cause concern, the city plans to do annual rate studies and will only increase rates as necessary to pay off the bond. In the long run, the economic benefits to partnering with our industries in this way allows the city the opportunity to provide residents with added amenities and services not available in all communities,” Splane said.
When bids for the BioPure expansion project came in too high a month ago, the city rejected them and went “back to the drawing board” with its engineers. “We took the wastewater project and packaged it into three pieces — the “Base” and what we are calling Alternate 1 and Alternate 2,” said Prein and Newhoff Senior Project Manager Barb Marczak.
The Base part of the project would improve aeration which is needed to help with industry loading, something that is continuing to increase as industries continue to grow. Alternate 1 is being referred to as the “Headworks” part of the project. This equipment acts like a large filter and would handle all wastewater before the treatment process begins. “It would deal with the enormous amounts of sand and grit that comes from the fruit and vegetable processing process as well as foreign substances such as rags and plastic. Sand and foreign substances are extremely hard on the existing equipment,” Marczak said. “Alternate 2 would include a “Polishing Pond” and pump station. A polishing pond moderates maximum flows and alternates how wastewater flows through the plant.”
“We’ve operated without it (Headworks equipment) for over 20 years, but we’ve needed it for 20 years,” said Hart BioPure Superintendent Paul Cutter. “The last three years the system has not been running well at all. All the increased biosolids are causing the system to fail.”
As with many wastewater treatment plants across the state, Hart’s BioPure plant needs updating desperately. “We’ve not seen a grant like this since the late 80s. It’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Marczak. “While there’s lots of money floating around with the Inflation Reduction Act, it has also negatively affected supply pricing and the labor supply.”
Andy Campbell of Baker and Tilly, financial planner for the city, provided additional financial background and data to assist the council with its decision. Campbell explained how the rate increases for both residential and commercial users will come into play in combination with grant funds already promised to the city.
“We want to partner with our users, but we want to protect the city as well,” he said. “Surcharges (to commercial customers) will stay the same at 7.5 percent, however, they can be very sensitive. If raised too much a company may purchase their own equipment to eliminate the surcharge, thus creating a loss of income to the city.”
Another consideration is the cost of sludge removal needed year over year. “This has become a massive problem in the State of Michigan,” Campbell said. Due to all of the PFAS (Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) regulations, it is harder to get rid of. A significant part of the city’s cash has been used to get rid of sludge,” he said. “You need to fund the project as well as ongoing maintenance.”
Campbell further explained the various costs and financing scenarios possible by looking at each Base, Alternate 1 and Alternate 2 “package” separately, as well as in different combinations. “If you wanted to do it all, we can go back to EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) for more money, but that’s not guaranteed,” he said. “On the flip side, if you were to scrap it all, not sure you’d be awarded this amount of money ever again and the 1.75 percent interest rate that is locked in now, will go up.”
Council member Evans asked about cutting out the Dryden Street project in an effort to save money (even though Evans himself lives on Dryden). Campbell did not recommend cutting it out, saying the city is probably getting the best deal possible for that project.
“Having local bidders (for both projects) is what’s saving you,” said Campbell. “You’re probably saving 25 percent over other projects across the state.”
When asked by council what scenario he would recommend, Splane replied, “With the grant money that is available, it’s silly not to use it. The BioPure Base project is needed, we’d add capacity to the plant and by adding the Headworks equipment we could greatly improve operations. The Polishing Plant, while nice, could be added later. As far as the Dryden Street project, I’d suggest doing the Base bid for sure. Alternatives 1 and 2 could be added later on down the road. This is a great time to capture grant money. It really comes down to, how comfortable are you with raising rates? Before 2022, rates haven’t been raised in the past 15 years. I don’t think you’ll get a 10 percent-off coupon ever again. As well, BioPure improvements are a public goodwill effort for the county as a whole. We are the only location in the county available to local waste haulers as well.”
Prior to the vote, Platt said, “While I think it is sad we’ve gotten to the point where our rates haven’t kept up with our infrastructure, I think we need to take advantage of the money available to us. We can’t rely on someone else to do it.”