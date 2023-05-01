After two failed motions Tuesday, no action was taken by the Hart City Council, regarding a proclamation to support the Drive SAFE bill pending in the state legislature.
Council members Justin Adams, James Evans, Kris Trygstad and Mayor Pro-Tem Amanda Klotz were present Tuesday; councilors Catalina Burillo, Dean Hodges and Mayor Vicki Platt were absent. The council initially took up the proclamation at its April 11 meeting, but tabled it for April 25.
The bills in the state legislature would allow for Michigan noncommercial driver’s licenses and state identification cards to be made available for people who do not have proof of U.S. citizenship or immigration status. The package of bills were initially introduced in 2021, and they were reintroduced by three Democrats in the state house and three Democrats in the state senate.
The council tied in voting in tabling the proclamation, and it didn’t pass. Adams and Trygstad voted yes, and Evans and Klotz voted no.
Klotz reiterated her belief that this issue should be taken up by each individual and so moved that the city not issue the proclamation on behalf of the city and urged everyone to petition legislators with their personal thoughts regarding the Drive SAFE bill. Adams offered support for the motion.
During discussion Evans agreed he didn’t think issuing a proclamation by the city would make any difference at the state level either. However he did reiterate that issuance of a proclamation would show Hart citizens the respect they deserve.
Adams countered by saying he didn’t think giving the council’s opinion on this issue was the council’s responsibility.
“It’s not a city issue, it’s a state issue,” he said.
The vote, to not issue the proclamation on behalf of the city, failed as well, 3-1. A majority of the full council was needed to pass, not a simple majority of the full council. Adams, Klotz and Trygstad voted for not issuing a proclamation.
Evans then asked if the council could table the matter. City Manager Rob Splane said that was not an option, as the first motion to table had already failed.
During public comment period numerous city and county residents spoke.
Cindy Fout of Hart thanked the council for their service and said after researching the issue found it has been a political issue over the years with one side using it against the other.
“Is this representative of our residents’ views?” she asked. “Aren’t there other avenues as a council? I believe people should contact their legislators.”
“As the City of Hart you are the ‘heart’ of Oceana County….We are a land of laws…Just remember, what you ‘promote,’ you will ‘invite,’” said Dan Hooker of Pentwater
Bev Mills of New Era had several questions regarding the proclamation and voiced concerns about using these IDs for voting.
“I can see a big problem with people who aren’t legal citizens, being able to vote.”
Erin McGregor of Benona said she is for immigration and recently has helped someone get their U. S. citizenship.
“Our county is like one big city… We can’t pick and choose laws,” McGregor said. “We’ll end up like the big cities and fall into chaos… Let people in, but do it legally…I don’t understand why the city feels they need to do this.”
Penny Burillo, Hart resident and mother of councilor Catalina Burillo, speaking in favor of the proclamation said the whole reason her daughter brought it forward was to educate others about the current law.
“We need a change in laws,” she said. “Up to 2008, anyone could get a driver’s license.”
She said she spends a lot of her time driving people without licenses. She added that currently there is no path to citizenship for people who have been here for years. She reminded those present that undocumented residents came to Oceana many years ago to harvest crops and many are still here working, paying taxes and into social security, but getting none of the benefits.
“Our intent is not to create conflict in the community. We want you to contact your legislators. If people become informed and do that, we’ve accomplished what we set out to do,” Burillo said.
Cynthia Hernandez of Shelby noted that Canada uses different types of identification for non-citizens and wondered if something similar could be created in the U.S. She wondered if these licenses/IDs could be issued with “No Voting” wording on them.
Marilyn Morse of Benona said she had just finished an eight-week Biblical citizenship class and learned more about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence than she ever learned in school.
“We are a nation of laws, and our laws are being circumvented. I think it’s a slippery slope and would encourage you not to support it as a council,” Morse said.
Charlotte Ryder of Crystal Township said she didn’t know if she was for it or against the bill, but wondered what documents would be required for people under this bill.
“I think you would be making a decision for the community that our community doesn’t know anything about…We are the county seat and people across the county will be affected,” Ryder said.
Maria Rosas, owner of La Probadita in downtown Hart wrapped up the public comment saying,
“The H2A workers that started coming six years ago have provided a safety net for our business, which I appreciate,” Rosas said. “Undocumented people have been here for 20 years and until six years ago they were appreciated. Why can’t they be appreciated now?”
Prior to any further action Klotz, as mayor pro-tem, thanked everyone for their input acknowledging the number of people throughout the county who took the time to come out and speak. Recognizing the lack of a full council, she didn’t want to discount the feelings of those council members who were not able to be there. She questioned if the motion should be tabled again until the full council was in attendance.
Before making any motion either way, Evans wanted to have further discussion. There seemed to be some confusion regarding proper procedure for reintroducing a tabled motion. He motioned to re-open discussion on the matter however there was no support for the motion.
Regardless, he said he didn’t have a problem with changing the laws or allowing any resident with a license to vote.
“Why wouldn’t we allow them to vote? I think it’s unfair… People should be able to have a license…. this is borderline racist,” Evans said.
Pentwater resident Hooker countered loudly from the back of the room saying, “Put that back in your pocket.”
A brief heated exchange took place between the two with Evans wrapping up his comments saying he thought the council should issue the proclamation to show support of all city residents.
Klotz said she felt this was a bigger issue than the City of Hart. She was not sure how much sway the council’s issuing of a proclamation would have on any action at the state level. She said she believed there were different routes individuals could personally take.