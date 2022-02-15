HART — Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Hart City Council was briefed by Andy Campbell with Baker Tilly, the city’s financial advisor, with regards to necessary wastewater rate increases.
“Our goal tonight is to make the rate discussion public so that the city and its top three industrial users can formulate their budgets for the coming year,” said Campbell. “Your industrial users are currently using 80 percent of the system and increasing at a rapid pace. Everything is fine now, but don’t lose sight of the risk. You’re starting to get into territory where EGLE (Environment, Great Lakes & Energy) gets involved. As your financial advisor we’re trying to avoid big spikes in rates; all users will pay, not just these three. We’re suggesting a 4 percent inflationary track rate increase. Residential customers currently pay on average $34.75 per month, which is low compared to the state’s average of $45 per month. This increase would be about $1.50 per month for residential customers. In addition to the 4 percent base rate increase, we’re recommending a 7.5 percent surcharge increase for industrial users. Their BOD (Biological Oxygen Demand) on the system is massive and each contract is charged, according to the type of waste it generates. It should be noted that those surcharges have not increased in 20 years. Just for a point of reference, the City of Hart’s surcharge rates are 40 percent below Coopersville, where a large commercial dairy is located and 60 percent below Reed City’s where Yoplait Yogurt has a plant. You do, however, have to be careful with surcharges. Your plant is built to receive the wastewater, but you have to make it work for both the city and your industries. Due to their extensive growth in the past few years, it has been hard for the city to look very far down the road. You want to be good stewards, so it should be a yearly discussion. And remember the current bond issue won’t address the full needs of the system. I anticipate another bond issue will be needed in three years. The success story is you have a healthy budget and will be able to borrow $8.4 million, for the plant’s expansion, without large rate increases,” Campbell said.
The city looks to bring a formal resolution to vote at either its Feb. 22 or March 8 meeting. If passed, rate increases would begin July 1.
In other business, two ordinance amendments were approved following their second readings. Ordinance 2022-01 to remove maximum lot coverage requirements for the C-2 and D-1 zoning districts passed as presented. Ordinance 2022-02 to define and regulate permanent cosmetic services and amend the definition of tattoo parlor, passed with an additional amendment. Council member Catalina Burillo moved to adopt the resolution, but to strike the definition of tattoo parlor in Section 1256.13(B)(20). Voting affirmatively for both ordinance amendments were councilors Burillo, Amanda Klotz, Kris Trygstad and Mayor Vicki Platt. Councilors Jim Evans, Dean Hodges and Fred Rybarz were absent. Both ordinances will go into effect 15 days following publication in Oceana’s Herald Journal.
Resolution 2022-04 was approved and provides a memo of understanding between the Hart Area Fire Department and the City of Hart indicating, “the city will continue to provide snow removal services for the department’s property located at 808 S. State St., until such time as either entity changes, modifies or dissolves the agreement through written communication.” After 40 years of ownership, the property at 808 S. State St. was recently purchased by the fire department for $1 to allow the department to begin a series of capital improvement projects.
Resolution 2022-05 approved a City of Hart Social District permit application, and the signing of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission’s local government unit approval for social districts permit form for La Probadita Restaurant, in downtown Hart. This approval will allow La Probadita to submit the paperwork for a Downtown Hart Social District Permit Application to the state.
Up for discussion was the removal of trees in the downtown area, in preparation for a planned 2024 TIFA (Tax Increment Finance Authority) street project. The group has expressed a desire for wider sidewalks when underground lead water lines are replaced.
“Over the years, the discussion about removing the trees has come up multiple times in multiple facets with multiple entities and projects,” said City Manager Rob Splane. “With the last streetscape project, the correct trees were ordered, but the wrong trees were sent and planted. Since that time, the city has been battling this aggressive species. Most businesses wish to see them removed, as they are messy, block store fronts and limit pedestrians. That said, there are some business owners who like having the trees. They are pruned every two years and typically the city receives a few calls voicing concern that the city is trying to kill the trees, however, if the trees weren’t pruned, there would be more problems to deal with. In fact, after pruning, the trees only come back more aggressively. At this point they are pushing the sidewalks up and need to go. 2022 is a pruning year and considering the new art initiative taking off, it has been suggested that maybe we prune half and remove half. The trees slated for removal could be cut off at different heights and become art installations in the meantime, such as tables, stools, mosaics or maybe even painted to look like asparagus spears? Regardless, all trees will be removed by 2024,” Splane said. A final decision, on which trees and when, will likely take place later this spring.