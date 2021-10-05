HART — In preparation for future downtown landscaping, the City of Hart is inviting the community to pick up free daylilies, Monday, Oct. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at the city commons.
“It has been some time since proper attention has been given to the flower beds downtown, and we are excited about this first step towards creating a low maintenance, clean look in the business district,” said Nichole Kleiner, City of Hart’s Community & Economic Development director.
The community is welcome to stop at the commons Monday morning, where pre-dug daylilies will be available for pick up. People wanting to dig up their own plants should bring their own shovels, gloves etc. and organizers will provide further instruction. Those desiring plants, but not able to stop by Monday, are asked to e-mail their address and the number of plants requested to info@takemetohart.org. Free delivery will be available within city limits. Other arrangements can be made for those outside the city. Transplanting instructions will be provided.
City Manager, Rob Splane added, “As the City of Hart continues to focus on having pride in our community, it’s important to keep our city spaces clean and maintained. Anyone interested in being a part of this fun project is encouraged to join our friends and neighbors to keep this positive momentum going, the more the merrier!”
Those interested in being part of future planning efforts, are asked to email info@takemetohart.org with questions or for more information.