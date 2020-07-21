HART — At its July 14 meeting, the Hart City Council considered two action items related to assessing services for the city. A memo to council from City Manager Lynne Ladner stated, “For the past two years, since the retirement of assessor Jim Pease, the city has contracted with Oceana County for assessing services. This contract has provided the city with great service, more consistent interactions between the city and the county’s equalization office, while financially benefiting the city with reduced human capital costs.”
Resolution 2020-41 authorized an updated and revised three-year contract between the city and the county for assessing services. The annual fees for these services will be as follows: September 2020 — August 2021 will be $33,000; for September 2021 — August 2022 will be $34,000 and for September 2022 — August 2023 will be $34,700.
Resolution 2020-42 approved an interlocal agreement with Oceana County for the designation of the county assessor of record (as required under P.A. 660 General Property Tax Act). This appointment must be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2020 and requires approval from at least eight other jurisdictions before the selection of an assessor of record will take place. By approving the resolution, the city agrees to work with the county for the selection of a county assessor of record either through a bidding process or allowing the county to make the decision directly.
Mayor Ron LaPorte said, “This is a good deal for the city, not only as a savings, but the direct interaction between the city and the county. It is becoming harder and harder to find qualified people. This is a win for the city, and I think we’re getting a good result.”
Hazard pay, noxious weeds and Hart Lake Water Trail discussed
Under discussion Items, Ladner informed the council of state and federal monies being made available to first responders through what is being called the First Responder Hazard Pay Premiums program.
“This program would provide potential reimbursement of up to $1,000 in hazard pay to first responders who have performed hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship related to COVID-19,” said Ladner. “For us, this program would be limited to members of the Hart Police Department only and would be based on a first-come, first-serve basis application process. Payments would be limited to $1,000 per employee. Our first responders along with all city workers — Energy, Public Works, BioPure and Administration are all very deserving of recognition and support for the work they have performed throughout the pandemic. If I believed the city could afford to recognize the employees for that work I would have brought this to the council for approval weeks ago. However, I have not been able to identify the financial resources within the city to ask for that consideration. If the city were to apply to the First Responder Hazard Pay Program, the city would be required to make the hazard payments of $1,000 per police department employee by Sept. 30, 2020. However, it would not be a guarantee that the city would be reimbursed; the applications would be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis until allocated funds run out. Based on the number of police department employees who would qualify for these funds, it would cost the city up to $6,000 without a guarantee of reimbursement.”
LaPorte led off with, “I don’t like singling out any one group. We’d be spending $6,000 with the possibility of not being reimbursed.” Councilor Rob Splane echoed LaPorte, “Our police department is doing an amazing job, but other city departments are just as deserving. When not guaranteed, it seems frivolous at this time. Maybe when we see the 2020-21 budget we can look at how we might be able to reward everyone.”
Councilor Vicki Platt asked if employees were being paid any overtime during this time, and it was confirmed they have been. Given the facts and related discussion, the city directed Ladner not to pursue the said program any further.
In other discussion, Ladner brought to the council’s attention some complaints she has been receiving about the overgrowth of noxious weeds in the alleyway behind the Springstead Law and Oceana Land Title offices on Washington Street. “In previous years the city has cut down the overgrowth and attempted to remove the unwanted plant life with no success. This year, the DPW began researching how to best eradicate the unwanted plant life and after consulting with the Oceana County Soil Conservation (SCD) office have learned the plant is known as Japanese Knotweed, a very invasive, noxious weed that is actually prohibited in the State of Michigan. The Oceana SCD has contacted the Muskegon Conservation District Invasive Species Team who are tasked with treating plants sites in Oceana County. They advised not trimming or otherwise attempting to remove or reduce the plant life as this will only spread the infestation further and actually spur more vigorous growth. It should be noted that the use of some herbicides by the city has provided temporary relief, but the plant is root centric and can have as much as 80 percent of their growth underground, which isn’t affected by the use of herbicides above ground,” said Ladner.
The SCD had provided the council with detailed information related to Japanese Knotweed and how best to eradicate it. Platt said, “The information states that it should be sprayed in late September, early October after flowering, and that it may take up to four years to eradicate. I think we need a sign around it so people don’t mess with it and make the situation worse. Obviously this could take a while to get rid of.”
Business owner George Sadler addressed the council saying, “I cut some of it down just last week. I’ve seen raccoons and skunks going in and out of it. I even chased two guys out who were smoking dope in it. It is very unsafe.”
When asked who gave him permission to cut the weeds down, Sadler said, “The former city manager said four years ago I could do whatever I wanted with it. To which Ladner replied, “Just because you were told that four years ago, doesn’t give you carte blanche to do it again.”
“I also contacted the DNR and animal control and neither of them handle this sort of thing,” said Sadler.
LaPorte said, “Let’s leave it to the professionals. Hopefully they can get rid of it.”
Lastly, the city manager presented a map of the proposed Hart Lake Water Trail and possible signage options. The trail runs approximately five miles on Hart Lake with options for putting in at various points starting at the Hart Hydro Disc Golf Course on the north end of the lake to what is being called “End of Lake Point” east of town. The trail does extend further east on city-owned property to a spot named the South Pentwater River Point, however, the area is very overgrown and is difficult to navigate. Development of that portion of the trail may come in the future. Parking and put-in locations for the water trail are currently located at the disc golf course, veterans and John Gurney parks with possible parking made available at Pointe Park on Hilltop Drive, if the grant that was submitted at the first of the year is received, picnic tables and waste receptacles are located at the disc golf course, Veterans and John Gurney parks. Restrooms and handicap access are available at Veterans and John Gurney parks with camping allowed only at John Gurney Park.
Ladner was seeking council recommendation on the type of signage for each location on the trail as well as any questions related to the map design. Councilor Catalina Burillo suggested, “I wonder if the sign with a roof over it would provide less fading over time, as compared to the low profile, uncovered panel type.”
“How many panels would be on the covered type? Would we be able to use them for cross promotional events? If we’re spending the money, let’s get some more mileage out of them,” said Councilor Robert Splane. Ladner will research options and bring further information to an upcoming council meeting.