HART — At the regular Hart City Council meeting May 9, a public hearing for the first reading of Ordinance 2023-02 was held to consider the rezoning of parcel 64-020-243-001-00 to A-1 Residential at 620 E. Main St. Current zoning for the property is Planned Unit Development and M-1 Medical.
Owner Randy Bowkamp was present to field questions. City Manager Rob Splane offered background information.
The Bowkamps filed the rezoning request in hopes of operating a small hobby farm where they hope to raise farm animals at the property, namely 2-3 each of cows, chickens, ducks, goats and lambs. Required notices have been published and letters have been sent to adjoining landowners. As well, the request has appeared before the Hart City Planning Commission, where according to Splane, the Bowkamps were questioned extensively.
The current land use surrounding the property at 620 E. Main is residential and the future land use map indicates the area would remain so in the future.
“If the property is returned to A-1 Residential then any future special uses of said property would require a special land use permit. The council has the authority to rezone a property, while the planning commission does not. The planning commission has the authority to grant a special use permit, while the council does not. The Bowkamps have already filed a special use permit with the planning commission, but realize that if the rezoning is not granted, the special use permit will be denied,” Splane said.
There are a number of special use permissions the planning commission can grant; housing animals is just one of those. Given the property consists of more than three acres, the housing of any animals would occur at least 200 feet from any adjacent properties, and no opposition from the public has been received, the planning commission voted in favor of forwarding the request to council for its formal approval or disapproval.
In other business, Splane provided the following updates to council members since their last meeting. He has been in conversations with Boy Scout leader April Thompson and current scouts regarding the fate of the historic boy scout cabin adjacent to John Gurney Park. Splane shared that as much as the scouts hate to lose this piece of county history, they are coming to the realization that project repair costs and safety issues are hindering its preservation. “Scouts are opening up to the idea of another location,” he said.
Splane also shared plans, to have the Tin Man Sculpture unveiling prior to this year’s Asparagus Festival are on track. He also noted the revived Hart Lake Board will host a stakeholders meeting Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. for all interested parties.
Splane also provided an update of the FY 2023-24 budget process he and staff have been working through. Following his review of documents in the council packets, he said, “Next year’s budget is balanced, healthy and fiscally-responsible.”
A second reading for the rezoning request on East Main, as well as a public hearing regarding next year’s budget will take place at the next regularly-scheduled city council meeting Tuesday, May 23.