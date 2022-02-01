HART — Tuesday, Jan. 25, the City of Hart had the first of two readings for two separate zoning ordinance amendments.
Ordinance No. 22-01, if passed at its second reading, would affect Part 12, Title Four Zoning Ordinance and would provide a text amendment to remove the maximum lot coverage requirements for the C-2 zoning district in Section 1251.04 and the D-1 zoning district in 1251.04. After reviewing the request and hosting a public hearing, the planning commission presented the amendment to council for its consideration. A local business is looking to expand which will require it to develop a little over 40 percent of their property. The current ordinance limits business operations to 40 percent of the total lot.
“In reviewing the current ordinance and comparing it to similar communities, we found the 40 percent maximum lot coverage to be unusually restrictive. Our existing setback and stormwater runoff requirements naturally restrict lot coverage to substantially below 100 percent, thus the planning commission is recommending the amendment. Having this updated ordinance may open up the opportunity to court other businesses who may be thinking of relocating or opening here,” said city Manager Rob Splane.
Ordinance No. 22-02, if passed at its second reading, would affect Part 12, of Title Four Zoning Ordinance and would provide a text amendment to define permanent cosmetic services in Section 1241-01, regulate permanent cosmetic services in Section 1249.02 (B) and amend the definition of tattoo parlor in Section 1256.13 (b)(20). Section 1241.01 would define “permanent cosmetic services” meaning a personal service establishment that applies permanent cosmetic coloration to the skin using muted pigmentations to disguise scars or tattoos, provide pigmentation in areas of the body affected by surgery or medical procedures; or apply permanent cosmetics (eye or lip lining, re-pigmentation). “Permanent make-up is a tattoo, but where it is applied and what products are used is different,” said Jodi Ellinger of “Jellico,” soon to open on State Street. The amendment would not include traditional tattoo services associated with tattoo parlors, as defined elsewhere in the ordinance. The words “permanent cosmetic services” is added to Section 1241.02 referring to the types of buildings in the Central Business District. Other such service oriented businesses already allowed in the Central Business District include repair shops, tailor shops, beauty salons, barber shops, interior decorators and photographers. Section 1256.13 (b)(20) of Section 3., Chapter 1256 Special Land Uses, is an amended definition of what a “tattoo parlor” is. “Currently tattoo parlors are not allowed in the Central Business District; however the planning commission could grant special use permits for businesses, including tattoo studios, in the city’s C-2 Commercial district which includes properties along Oceana Drive,” said Splane.
Action items Jan. 25 included Resolution 2022 — 02 which stated in part, “...the intent to purchase, acquire and construct improvements to the City of Hart sewer system; authorize publication of notice of intent to issue revenue bonds; declare intent to reimburse expenditures for project from bond proceeds and matters related thereto….Improvements to the sewer system would include replacement of the undersized gravity sewer, lift station replacement and upgrades and additions/modifications to the wastewater treatment plant…The cost of the project is estimated to be $8,409,000. The city has received an offer of funding assistance from the State of Michigan Clean Water Revolving Loan Program to pay the cost of the project comprised of long-term, low-interest loans to be evidenced by the proposed bonds under Act 94 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1933, as amended, in a not-to-exceed amount of $9,500,000. The resolution also resolves that it is reasonably expected that the city has advanced, or will advance bonds for the project prior to issuance of the revenue bonds, using monies from the city’s sewer fund in an estimated amount of $500,000. The source of payment of bonds will include revenues from rates and charges billed to users of the system. Said rates and charges may be revised from time to time to provide sufficient revenues to provide for the expense of operating and maintaining the system to pay the principal of and interest on the proposed bonds and to pay other obligations of the system. The city will not have the authority to levy additional taxes to pay for the principal and interest on the bonds without further vote of city electors. The bonds will be issued without a vote of the electors…unless, within 45 days from the date of publication…a petition, signed by not less than 10 percent of the registered electors shall have been filed.”
Resolution 2022-03 accepted the proposal for environmental consulting services for the BioPure force main project from the Griswold Lift Station to the BioPure treatment facility and authorized the city manager to sign and execute said agreement. The accepted proposal came from Fishbeck for a lump sum cost of $5,500 to complete the required National Environmental Policy Act assessment and all related environmental survey and documentation work as required by the terms of the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Commission) distributed CDBG (Community Development Block Grant).
Also Jan. 25, Jordan Smith, of Maner Costerian, presented his audit of the city’s financial standing. He said that while the city does have adequate assets to liabilities and very little debt, the general and sewer fund balances were lower than what their company would recommend considering the age of current infrastructure and the population it serves. When asked what he considered the best way to change those balances, Smith said, “Increase income and decrease expenses, it’s really as ‘simple’ as that.”
Finally Splane, in his city manager’s report, shared info regarding the upcoming wastewater rate study; the TextMyGov app should be ready for users hopefully by the middle of next month; bids have been advertised for the dam embankment and Wigton Street projects and that he has begun hosting “Hart to Heart” coffee meetings around town in hopes of getting to know residents and hearing what matters most to them.