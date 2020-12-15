HART — The Hart City Council voted unanimously Dec. 8 to appoint long-time Hart resident and business owner Fred Rybarz to the remaining council seat vacancy.
The vacancy occurred after Vicki Platt was elected mayor following the November election. New council members also include James Evans, Dean Hodges and Braxton Platt. In his letter of application Rybarz, said, “I have served six years on the Hart City Council in the past and would be honored to serve again. My wife and I have had a business in Hart for 40 years and have lived in Hart most of those years. For some reason, for all the possible places for our feet to land, it has been Hart. My simple goal is to continue to make Hart a desirable location for residents, professionals and businesses.”
In other action the council adopted the following:
Resolution 2020-70 Council Rules, Procedures and Etiquette. The document outlines council meeting procedures for items such as public comment and input, agenda submission deadlines/packets, as well as health and safety procedures for in-person meetings.
Resolution 2020-71 Designating Mayor Vicki Platt and Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Splane as authorized signers on the city’s bank accounts. The majority of accounts for the city requires two signers. Other signers authorized on city accounts include the city manager and the city clerk/treasurer. Splane was voted mayor pro-tem at the Nov. 24, 2020 meeting.
Resolution 2020-72 Fiscal Year 2022 Electric Rate increases. Following a full cost of service study by UFS, Inc. earlier this year, it was determined that current rates were not providing the cash reserves needed for possible emergencies or upgrades in the future. “The rate study shows that if we don’t start doing these modest increases now we won’t be able to meet necessary upgrades as time goes on. The modest rate increases (1 percent across the board) will take place effective July 1, 2021. Neither a cost of service study nor any rate increases have occurred since 2008,” according to City Manager Lynne Ladner. A UFS, Inc. representative presented the results of the study at the city’s Aug. 11 council meeting.
Resolution 2020-73 Extension of Solid Waste Contract with Republic Waste. When asked about other bids from competing contractors, Ladner said, “Republic is the only waste hauler on this side of the state with the capacity to service all of our customers in one day. Solid waste is something that has the potential for rate increases. Locking in a price now, could save the city money in the long run.” The new contract also replaces current recycling bins with 90-gallon recycling carts. Both waste and recycling carts are emptied using automated equipment on the trucks, thus requiring less manpower.
Resolution 2020-74 Approving Corrective Action as Required by the Department of Treasury Following the FY 2020 Audit. The corrective action plan was provided to the city during an audit presentation at the Nov. 24 meeting. In a letter to the Department of Treasury, Ladner stated, “The City of Hart is working with the newly appointed Interim Clerk/Treasurer to ensure that budget adjustments are input into the financial accounting system immediately following approval.” Her letter went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant unplanned expenditures in a year when no cash reserves were to be used. Several efforts were implemented to attempt to alleviate the additional expenditures, however, even those placed the city in a situation where cash reserves needed to be used. Her letter concluded, “With the adoption of our Fund Balance Policy for the General Fund in February 2020, we will be using this as the guiding star for future budget and expenditure decisions.”
Resolution 2020-75 Adopt Pay Rates for Interim City Clerk/Treasurer effective Jan. 1, 2021 was tabled until the personnel committee could further review resolution details and give a recommendation. With the retirement of city Clerk Cheryl Rabe on Dec. 31, the council appointed Deputy Clerk Karla Swihart as the Interim Clerk/Treasurer at its Oct. 13 meeting.
Resolution 2020-76 Supports a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Grant Application. The SRTS project is part of a larger walking and biking trail project, connecting the planned Pentwater to Hart bike trail to the William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail already part of the statewide trail system. The SRTS program is a federally-funded program administered by MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation). In partnership with Hart Public Schools, the Oceana County Road Commission and the Pentwater-Hart Trail Committee, the city will apply for funds to construct certain infrastructure projects throughout the city (such as sidewalks, crosswalks and signage) to enable and encourage children to safely walk or ride bikes to school. MDOT requires a formal commitment from the public agency receiving the funds to implement and maintain these projects. “The city’s portion of the trail would begin on Main Street, continue into the township next to the Hart Cemetery and 600 feet north on 72nd Avenue. The road commission would maintain the trail outside the city limits on 72nd Avenue and beyond. Plans also include a pedestrian operated ‘hot signal’ on the corner of 72nd Avenue and Tyler Road,” said Ladner. At the end of the meeting, Councilor Splane added that he would like to see the city use some city monies to direct future Pentwater-Hart Bike Trail traffic from the trail to the city’s downtown.
Finally Resolution 2020-77 Authorized Entering into an Agreement with Fleis & VandenBrink to perform engineering services associated with the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Application. The resolution states that Fleis & Vandenbrink have been the contracted engineer completing all of the work on the Pentwater-Hart Trail project, including preliminary work on SRTS portion through the city. It is believed it will be more efficient to have them continue with the necessary engineering and survey requirements for the grant submission. The resolution authorized payments of up to $5,000; expenses over that amount will require prior authorization. These funds would come out of Act 51 funds designated for non-motorized transportation projects.