HART — The Hart Police Department year-end report for 2022 was presented to Hart City Council at its regular meeting Feb. 28.
As of the end of 2022, the department employs police Chief Juan Salazar, six full-time officers and one part-time officer and maintains three pursuit-rated vehicles at all times. Highlights for the department in 2022 include officer training and certifications, as well as keeping up to date on current, new or changing laws. The department continues to utilize the West Michigan Criminal Justice Consortium north of Scottville and completes firearm qualifications twice a year at the Hart Long Rifles Range north of Hart.
Education within the community remains a top priority, continuing their TEAM (Teaching, Educating and Mentoring), STEP (Student Tools for Emergency Planning) programs with Hart Middle School fifth graders and the Safety Pup program which engages lower-elementary students at Spitler Elementary, giving them an opportunity to practice a full off-campus evacuation and proper responses for a possible active-shooter situation. Officers continued to teach drug awareness to the Criminal Justice Tech Prep classes at West Shore Community College as well. Numerous grants this past year have provided Stinger LED flashlights, bullet-proof vests and three 50-person trauma kits for the department.
Detective/Sergeant Kevin Skipski remains very involved with many state and federal agencies in his role as detective for the city. Skipski is the main safety educator of staff and students at Hart Public Schools overseeing lockdown and evacuation drills on a regular basis. He also hosted a bicycle safety course for youth at John Gurney Park last summer.
In 2022 there were 199 arrests and 1,789 complaints or calls for service. In 2021 there were 208 arrests and a total of 2,119 complaints or calls for service. Of those, traffic violations, larceny and assaults/domestic assaults were at the top of the list of complaints; while arson, embezzlement and motor vehicle theft were at the bottom.
In summary, City Manager Rob Splane shared that he used to wonder if the city really needed full-time officers, thinking “Hart was just a sleepy, little town,” however after reviewing this year’s statistics, it is obvious that with 1,789 complaints in 2022 (an average of nearly five complaints a day) full-time officers are definitely warranted. On behalf of the entire city council, Splane thanked the department for its hard work and dedication to the City of Hart and its residents. The full 2022 report is available at city hall and the city’s website.
In other business the council gave approval to Resolution 2023-10 which supported a Redevelopment Liquor License Application allowing the owners of the Pink Elephant Diner to apply for a license as part of their upcoming renovations. Resolution 2023-11 accepted an Engagement Agreement for Auditing Services. The three-year agreement with Maner Costerisan for accounting services was approved for FY 2023 in the amount of $20,500; FY 2024 in the amount of $21,500 and FY 2025 in the amount of $22,500.
Councilor Cat Burillo asked the city manager for an update on the downtown stoplight. According to Splane the controller’s main board failed in October, thus eliminating the ability to have the changing color lights directing traffic downtown. He said the light is antiquated and over the years they have had to borrow parts from other municipalities to keep it operational. Currently the city is looking nationally to locate a temporary. A new light could be purchased, however, installing a new light will come with different light lumens, crosswalk and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, and could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $200,000-$300,000. With a complete downtown streetscape coming in the next couple of years, engineers suggested perhaps waiting to purchase a new light as the choice of which type of light to have may be influenced by that project. Splane confirmed with Salazar that no major incidents downtown related to the flashing yellow light had been reported. If that changes, the city will address the issue.
Finally, as part of his city manager’s report, Splane informed council of an upcoming Hart Energy System Study presentation scheduled for the regular council meeting Tuesday, April 11.