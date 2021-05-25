HART — At a short 15-minute special Hart City Council meeting Monday, a vote to authorize the mayor and legal counsel to extend an employment offer and enter into contract negotiations with a new city manager, did not pass by the required two-thirds majority vote.
Prior to the vote, Councilor James Evans said, “After fielding a number of applicants, I feel our subgroup to select candidates brought two very good candidates. Mr. Erickson knows city government inside and out. Our DPW employees were impressed with him. Mr. Splane is a great guy, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like him. And Rob himself has said that if he is not selected, he’s OK with that. He doesn’t need the job or the money. The great thing about Rob is he’s not going anywhere. Why not offer both a position? Mr. Erickson is ready to hit the ground running. I’m sure with Rob’s qualifications and skills we can find him a suitable place to serve as well.”
Mayor Vicki Platt questioned Evans saying, “Did you not do any research on Mr. Erickson? There are many things he did not tell us. I have had many phone calls and e-mails with his former employers, and I cannot dismiss those.”
When asked by Evans if she was willing to share what reservations those who phoned or e-mailed had, Platt answered, “I don’t need to, those have already been published.” Evans did not pursue her response any further.
Councilor Catalina Burillo read a letter she had prepared stating that after much deliberation, she wanted to devoid herself from the city manager search committee and would be abstaining from the vote for a new city manager, due to inconsistencies in the process. The candidate search committee was made up of Burillo, Evans and Platt.
Councilor Fred Rybarz said, “Rob has been here a long time, he’s worked with cities. I know he’ll do a good job. He’ll be here for the next 20 years if he’s selected.” No other council members offered comments for or against either of the candidates under consideration.
No legal counsel was present at Monday’s meeting, and the council seemed somewhat confused about what exactly it was voting for and how the vote was to be taken. In the end members Rybarz, Kris Trygstad, Mike Powers and Platt cast a “Yes” vote to offer the city manager position to Splane. Evans cast a “no” vote and Burillo abstained. Council member Dean Hodges was absent. The resolution would have needed at least five affirmative votes to pass by a two-thirds majority.
Following the vote, Platt said, “Cat and Jim, your surprise comments tonight are very disappointing to me.” After a brief pause, the mayor asked if there was a motion for adjournment. Burillo asked if she could say something, Platt replied, “We’ve moved on.”
A Google search of Joseph W. Erickson did reveal that he was let go from his position in Ontonagon in February 2021. In his interview May 17, Erickson was asked about what led to him being let go from his position in Ontonagon. In a phone interview with Platt Tuesday, May 25 when asked why the subgroup would have selected him as a final candidate if he had been fired, she said, “We didn’t know when we selected him that he was no longer with Ontonagon. We chose him as a finalist because he had such an impressive resume and a lot of experience. I started doing some research online in preparation for his interview and became quite concerned. So I asked the council to do their homework as well. I didn’t need to tell them what reservations I had.” She added, “The council will now need to start over with their city manager search. This means we will need to hold more special meetings, and every council member will need to be present at every meeting. We are still very positive about the process.”