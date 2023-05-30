HART — Hart City Council passed three resolutions and gave approval to the rezoning of 620 East Main Street Tuesday, May 23.
Resolution 2023-21 authorized the conveyance of the library property via quit claim deed without consideration. The city and library had entered into an agreement in 2003 when the city let bonds for the construction for the new building. Having recently made its final bond payment, the library has satisfied its total debt and now owns the building free and clear.
With Resolution 2023-22 the council rejected three bids recently received for proposed wastewater system improvements. Initial project costs were estimated at $9.5 million. The lowest bid received was $16,900,000, nearly double what city engineers had projected. The other two bids came in at $17,975,000 and $20,000,000. In rejecting the bids, city engineers recommended the city divide the project into small jobs and re-bid as an alternate way to fund improvements.
Resolution 2023-23, added to the agenda Tuesday afternoon, also approved by council, gave approval to issue additional revenue bonds up to $10 million. Currently the city has $6.3 million available, however, that amount is nowhere near the $16.9 million bid calculation just received. This resolution will allow the city to raise the loan ceiling if it chooses to do so. “I believe the bids are high because state and federal governments are pouring money into infrastructure, adding to supply chain issues and labor shortages,” said City Manager Rob Splane. “We can be cautious and deliberate in deciding what we can do now and what can wait. However, we’ve been advised to pass this resolution knowing discussions will continue. That being said, we’re not committing to borrowing anything tonight, but if we don’t pass it, we might not be able to borrow in the future.”