HART — In light of the fact that the reported number of COVID cases is on the rise, the City of Hart Oct. 29 discussed the logistics of the annual Christmas Parade this year.
Scott Beal, of the Hart Silver Lake Chamber, has been in communication with the Health Department #10 and was advised that both the city and the chamber should talk with their insurance carriers for any potential liability. If the event was to go ahead, the health department said that each parade entry participant would need to have a health screening and wear a mask. The city would need to provide appropriate signage and mark the parade route with masking and social distancing requirements. The concern is that if someone were to contract COVID after the event, and it could be traced back to the parade, the city could be held liable.
“Because of this unique situation, no precedence has been set with the insurance company. They stress that the city needs to understand there can be no act of negligence,” said city Manager Lynne Ladner.
Councilor Joe Frontiera said, “It doesn’t sound like they (the insurance company) would cover the event. People won’t wear masks or social distance. It sounds risky for the city. I’d like to wait until closer to the event and see if the numbers stabilize. We might be able to have it safely.”
Mayor Ron LaPorte asked, “I’d really like to see us have the parade. Do we have the capability of getting the info out?”
“We can print flyers to distribute, put on Facebook and the city website; have an ad in the paper. We could install signage, social distancing marks on the parade route and sanitizing stations, but we don’t have the manpower to ‘police’ the crowds that evening,” said Ladner.
The question was asked if Beal had anyone committed to be in the parade at this point. “Scott hasn’t started lining anyone up yet, until he gets further direction from the council,” said Ladner. Further discussion regarding the annual event will be on the agenda at the Nov. 24 council meeting only if there have been any changes to current gathering limitations.
The Hart City Council also considered and passed several resolutions at the meeting.
Resolution 2020-61 Waived the Bidding Requirements for an underwater bridge inspection of the State Street bridge. The city was notified in late September by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) that the inspection needed to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020 or risk Act 51 road funding. Ladner solicited bids from all four MDOT pre-qualified bidders, only receiving one bid from Great Lakes Engineering LLC for the amount of $6,049. Two other pre-qualified MDOT contractors declined, stating time and personnel restraints. The fourth contractor did not respond.
“Weather is becoming a factor at this point,” said Ladner. The inspection needs to be done by Dec. 15 so the reports can be uploaded to the MiBridge system by Dec. 31.
Resolution 2020-62 Adopted a Second Amendment and Estoppel Agreement with Hart Solar, a clean energy project which will have collector lines and other equipment placed in easements on city property east of Hart.
“In an effort to provide energy sources with minimal impact to the environment by mitigating wetlands disturbance during construction and ongoing operation, the amendment and estoppel agreement has been requested,” said Ladner’s memo to council. Following a review of the proposed amendments and maps of the property in question, the council approved the resolution.
Resolution 2020-63 Accepted a Recommendation from the finance committee and authorized the city manager to complete negotiations for the sale of two lots (12 & 13 on Spencer Farm Drive) in the Hart Industrial Park. The resolution stated, “The city has been approached by an electronics manufacturing company interested in purchasing the remaining two lots in the Hart Industrial Park. The project has been reviewed by the finance and personnel committee and is recommending the city proceed with drafting a development agreement with proposed incentives. The proposed incentives would include waiving water and sewer tap fees, waiving site development costs incurred by the city and the purchase and installation of the necessary energy department infrastructure to service the project in return for compensation, similar as has been provided before by parties purchasing in the park of $2,500 per lot for a total of $5,000. A final development agreement will be drafted and presented for final approval .
James Gaylard, electronics business owner, joining the meeting via Zoom said, “I’ve been designing electronics for about 20 years. It has been a dream of mine to have my own building, and this is the next step. I think it’s a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting into the industrial park and creating jobs for people.”
Resolution 2020-64 Accepted the Prein Newhof Proposal for Economic Development Association (EDA) project funding applications. The resolution states that the city has approved three engineering companies as qualified to assist the city with federal funding applications. Specific projects are more time sensitive than others, due to the funding availability associated with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. Prein Newhof has assisted the city with the completion of preliminary information for nearly $9,000,000 in wastewater improvements tied to economic development and business expansion projects in the community. Because there is a limited time to apply for up to 80 percent of the funds needed and Prein Newhof has the historical knowledge of the city’s infrastructure issues, it is prudent to contract with them for these wastewater projects. Their fee for these services would be $7,300 and would include preliminary engineering and environmental reports as well as assistance with the application form. A letter from Barbara E Marczak P. E. of Prein Newhof stated, “EDA and WMSRDC (West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission) think the City of Hart is eligible and has a good chance to receive funding for some of your wastewater projects….we are well positioned to help you apply now with our existing knowledge of your projects and the process...While EDA funding will not cover all your needs, it would be an amazing way to leverage other funding sources.”
“This is a fantastic opportunity for the city if we can tap into these resources,” said LaPorte.
Resolution 2020-65 Adopted Policies and Procedures for Remote and Hybrid Public Meetings per Public Act 228 of 2020.
“PA 228 amends the Open Meetings Act to permit remote and hybrid meetings in response to the COVID pandemic. It clearly spells out how public meetings, interactions and attendance will be conducted under the act,” said Ladner’s memo to council. “We’ve already been doing most of what is included. There are two items that are optional for the council to consider...2c states ‘All members of the media and public wishing to attend a meeting of any of the city’s elected or appointed boards must do so electronically.’” This amendment would apply to meetings through Dec. 31, 2020. Item 3c in the procedures states, ‘Upon a vote requiring such by the city council, all members of the media and public wishing to attend a meeting of any of the city’s elected or appointed boards, must do so electronically if a statewide or local state of emergency or state of disaster, declared pursuant to law or charter by the governor or a local official or local governing body would risk the personal health or safety of members of the public or the public body, if the meeting were held in person.’”
This amendment would take effect Jan. 1, 2021. Councilor Jason LaFever said, “I really like that we can use this medium to allow people to participate in our meetings, but I don’t think limiting the public or the media is the best idea. Unless the council voted to go completely electronic. Not everyone is tech savvy, I don’t see creating another barrier. If we’re all meeting electronically that’s one thing, but if some of the council is meeting in person, the public should be allowed.”
Councilor Rob Splane agreed with LaFever and questioned if 3c was needed at all. Ladner explained that it could come into play later when COVID is no longer an issue. It would allow the city to go back to remote meetings if a city emergency came up that prevented people from meeting in person. The council voted to eliminate 2c, requiring the public and media to attend electronically through Dec. 31, 2020 and to keep item 3c, which would allow an electronic meeting, only if a statewide or city emergency occurs after Jan. 1, 2021.