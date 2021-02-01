A discussion about the possibility of the City of Hart offering community and economic development assistance to neighboring jurisdiction Shelby Township took place at the Jan. 26 Hart City Council meeting.
Both city Manager Lynne Ladner and Nichole Steel, the city’s economic development director, have been in discussion with Richard Raffaelli, the new Shelby Township supervisor, who recently approached the city about a possible inter-governmental agreement to share services. Ladner was seeking council approval to move forward with drafting a formal agreement and parameters between both entities. The idea is that Steel could help Shelby Township with such things as grant writing, marketing assistance and representing both the City of Hart and Shelby Township at county-wide community and economic development meetings.
In exchange, Shelby Township would pay the city $10,000 for an average of eight hours per week for Steel’s assistance. Hours would vary by the week/month based on township and city project needs. Raffaelli, who was given a chance for input, said that Shelby Township has been working diligently on economic development at the same time as trying to be fiscally conservative. He believes that an agreement between the City of Hart and Shelby Township would support a lower cost structure for both the city and township. He also said that all surrounding townships support the economic development of all the cities and villages in Oceana County. The township intent for an inter-governmental agreement would be mainly for grant writing assistance and promoting Shelby Township as a township that is “open for business.”
Along with this arrangement, Ladner proposed entering into an inter-governmental agreement with the Hart-Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce to assist in financing a part-time (20 hours/week) event planner.
“A lot of time at the HEART board meetings is spent discussing events. Having a dedicated event planner for events would free Steel up for more community economic development endeavors,” said Ladner.
Councilor Braxton Platt asked for Steel’s input on this possible arrangement.
“I have an open mind. Hart has led the way in economic development and maybe a six-month trial where we would track hours, then revisit and decide, might be an option,” said Steel.
Councilor Rob Splane said, “Hart Main Street was completely focused on the downtown, while HEART has broadened that focus. I wonder if an agreement like this would lose some of that focus.”
Mayor Vicki Platt shared her thoughts saying, “There is a lot going on in this proposal. Someday I would like to see Hart help other communities all over the county as well. But there’s just so much going on here. I would like to see Nichole’s job description. She technically is managed by you, Lynne. I’m wondering how that would work if she is working eight hours a week for Shelby Township? Not sure Nichole is the right person for this.”
Councilor Fred Rybarz asked if this idea had been discussed at a HEART board meeting yet. Ladner stated that the HEART board is advisory in nature. Councilor Catalina Burillo agreed with Rybarz that they still should have a chance to give input. Braxton Platt suggested the discussion be tabled until the council meeting after the next HEART meeting. In the meantime Ladner will gather more information which will be presented at the Feb. 23 council meeting.
In other business, during the city manager’s report, Ladner shared that she had been approached by a local business person who is interested in purchasing three lots in the Creeks subdivision to build several residences. Ladner wanted to know if the council was interested in entertaining an offer.
“This subdivision was created to be developed by a single developer. If the council is interested, we’d need to hold a public hearing for the sale of a portion of it,” said Ladner. “My concern is that this individual could come in and purchase three of the four or five single family lots because they stand to make more money doing that, thus leaving the city with lots only suitable for duplexes, triplexes or quads. We had two or three developers tour the development in 2020, and they all stated that the current housing market does not support multi-family development in the way that it is currently laid out. The city could pay a planner to ‘reimagine’ it and develop conceptual plans for what it could look like if the master deed was amended.”
Mayor Platt asked, “Hasn’t the property been sitting there long enough? If it were a viable property, wouldn’t it have been developed by now?”
Braxton Platt said, “I think it’s worth holding a public hearing to find out what this person’s plans are. We need to know what the builder is thinking if we are going to be able to make an informed decision.”
Both entities are caught in a “catch 22-type” situation. Ladner said the business probably doesn’t want to “tip their hand” just yet. It would be an expense for them as well to develop a proposal and not know if it would be profitable in the end.
Councilor Rob Splane said, “I would caution us to have a long-term plan. I’d like to see the city bring in a consultant and get suggestions.”
Rybarz said, “I agree with Lynne and Rob. I don’t want to throw away good lots.”
Ladner added, “The master deed could be amended, Current property owners would need to have a say in that process as they originally bought into a certain type of housing development.”
Finally, the city approved three special event permits; a Feb. 6 Snowmobile Show and Swap Meet to be at the fairgrounds, the annual Music on the Commons concert series during the summer and the Hart Sparks 4th of July celebration in downtown Hart. The council also approved a new bid for the Sackrider Church roof replacement to Juan Time Roofing in the amount of $18,900. Previously a bid had been awarded to Sam Near Roofing LLC, however after approval, the council learned that the bid had expired and needed to be rebid. Juan Time Roofing plans to begin the project in late February/early March.