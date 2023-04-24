Hart High School Drama production’s of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will be presented in three shows this weekend.
The first show will be Friday, April 28 followed a second show Saturday, April 29. Both shows are set for 7 p.m. in the Hart Public Schools auditorum. A matinee performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. On line tickets can be purchased at
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73675
“Things are starting to come along as the tech team students and I are starting to set up the technology requirements for the show,” said Phil DeBrot, technical director. “As always, it’s stressful and exciting at the same time and makes it all worthwhile once the curtains open.”
“The cast and crew are working hard and are excited to present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” to their community, said Alyssa Anderson, director. “This is going to be a great show that you will not want to miss.”