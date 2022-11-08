HART — Over 100 community members attended the City of Hart’s First Impressions Tourism (FIT) Assessment at the West Michigan Research Station Wednesday, Oct. 26. The assessment, sponsored by MSU Extension and funded through a grant provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, as part of the city’s Redevelopment Ready Community efforts, took place over a six-week time frame from the end of May to the first week of July.
“FIT is a comprehensive community assessment conducted by unannounced visitors in a host community…Overall, FIT helps participating communities learn about their strengths and weaknesses through the eyes of first-time visitors. Since its inception, FIT has empowered leaders and stakeholders to develop action plans to improve their communities based on new perspectives and suggestions from first-time visitors,” the report said.
The City of Hart’s 2022 FIT Community Leadership Team included Scott Beal, chamber/CVB director; Paul Cutter, natural resources, BioPure superintendent; Paul Erickson, historical representative, fairgrounds chair, county commissioner, business owner; Nichole Kleiner, City of Hart economic development director; Maria Rosas, restaurant owner La Probadita, Jake Tufts, business owner State Farm, economic development board chair.
“The goal of the assessment is not how to become a tourist town, but what do tourists think of your town,” said FIT visitor Andy Northrop. “Every community gets visitors. This is info from another set of eyes.”
Several themes surfaced through all areas of the assessment. Heard over and over, was that Hart is welcoming with great walkability to various points of interest. Also mentioned numerous times as “hidden gems,” included the international food options and the area’s rich history. “Opportunities” for the city heard several times during the presentation was the need for improved signage and finding a way to distinguish downtown from the historic district.
The visitors or “assessors” included five MSU Extension employees from across the state; three male and two female. Two identified as millennials and three as Generation X. Their stays lasted anywhere from eight to 24 hours and included visits to a variety of city locations in the downtown and surrounding area. One visitor spent only the day, the other four stayed overnight; utilizing a local hotel and John Gurney Park. Prior to their physical visit, each assessor logged between one and four hours researching the City of Hart, visiting various websites and social media.
All assessors felt the city’s websites were helpful and one of the city’s strengths. They mentioned that although the takemetohart.org website was difficult to find, it held a lot of useful information once it was located. They suggested the home page entitled “Economic Development” might benefit from a renaming.
During their actual visits, the assessors evaluated and ranked the City of Hart in a variety of areas. In the downtown business area, (with 15 being the best and 0 being the worst) Hart ranked between 3-15 on 22 items. Ranking highest were the available green space, landscaping, sidewalks and centrally located and secure parking. Ranking in the middle were a feeling of welcome, seeing people smiling, a mix of ethnic groups and flags or banners. On the lower end of the ranking, assessors noted that a distinct downtown business area, a gateway point to enter/leave downtown and bike paths on freeways, were missing.
Basic infrastructure, such as restrooms and benches were ranked “good” or “excellent”, while waste receptacles were given a “good” ranking and recycling receptacles were given a “poor to fair” ranking. Other infrastructure rated by the assessors included the Hart Commons, the electric vehicle charging station and no unpleasant odors or sounds.
Assessors listed the following strengths for the city: “strong cohesion around branding (Hart logo), variety of history, wide-range of diversity, city assets (Hart Lake, JGP campground & disc golf course), lakes, trails, sunrises, well-marked bike paths, great food options, proximity to major highway, state parks nearby, artists and community artwork, walkable downtown, nearby wineries and agriculture.”
On the flipside assessors listed the following challenges: “attracting area vacationers, getting people to stay longer, identifying Hart’s niche, strengthening Hart’s story in marketing materials, unearthing Hart’s wide range of history, feeling welcomed at the Hart Historic District, knowing how a person can use Hart Lake, orientating cyclists into town from bike path, distinguishing downtown Hart from historic district, improving signage on state roads and land, exiting the highway to Hart (geographically and visually challenging).”
Assessors saw many “opportunities” for improvement, dividing them into four major areas; Built infrastructure, outdoor recreation, art and culture and community branding.
To improve the “built infrastructure” assessors recommended directing trail users to go extra mile into downtown from the trailhead; increasing wayfinding for downtown businesses and assets; distinguishing downtown Hart from the historic district; creating clear wayfinding at Polk and State streets corner; create a downtown kiosk/map highlighting various amenities; utilizing QR codes for additional experiences and reworking the crosswalk by the Hart Commons.
Assessors felt “outdoor recreation” could be improved by strengthening the trailhead crosswalk on Polk Road with larger signage, flashing lights or a stop traffic button to improve visibility and safety; expanding the bike trail going north; informing disc golf course users where they can buy or rent equipment; establishing a gear rental at library for kayaks, fishing poles, disc golf disc and/or bikes; creating more accessibility to the waterfront and establishing signage informing users of swim depths, kayak trail lengths, fish species and where to locate emergency supplies.
In considering “culture” opportunities assessors suggested continuing to foster a strong relationship with the existing diverse community; connecting to and highlighting the area’s agricultural heritage; telling the story of the Hart migrant workers and settlement in the area; working with local tribes to improve the “Indian Artifact Collection” at the historic district and telling the Native American stories from the area. To improve and enhance “art” within the city, assessors proposed unearthing more local art, the use of vibrant landscaping, holding local events; replicating professional alley artwork to the front of town; incorporating art in place of graffiti on state park trail and creating new art/murals depicting Hart’s story.
With regards to “community branding” assessors felt highlighting Hart’s ‘entire’ history/culture by unearthing the museum’s content into community; publishing promotional material and embracing the wide range of stories and cultures (agriculture, entrepreneurial, immigrant, Native American) as possibilities. Assessors felt agri-tourism could be an overlooked opportunity and suggested expanding current offerings by creating a “Hart Food Trail” which could tie into local restaurants. Local businesses could capitalize on becoming a “foodie” destination by offering cooking classes, featuring Mexican cuisine; preserving local products in season; offering tours and expanding on the National Asparagus Festival story.
A variety of resources are available as part of the study, including access to educators from MSU Extension, a ”Next Steps” manual, reports from other communities, as well as information on available funding and grants. The FIT team encouraged the group assembled to ask themselves what their role will be in implementing some of the suggested recommendations. To get started assessors advised hosting a public discussion with local stakeholders of all ages and backgrounds. Together, the community should determine one or two “low-hanging” tourism-related projects that could be accomplished immediately, then develop some long-range plans for the future.
A businessman from Silver Lake commented that Hart is the little brother to Silver Lake. While it is heavily visited in the summer, it basically shuts down for nine months of the year. Silver Lake doesn’t have a lot of services that the rest of the area does, and he feels Hart needs to capitalize on those things as well.
In closing, Northrup said, “This study is more about visitors. But you can’t grow a city if people don’t visit.”
“The City of Hart is very fortunate to have been selected for this opportunity. The depth of research provided by MSU is invaluable to us. Their ‘first Impressions’ of our community left us feeling proud of Hart, energized by the results and ready to tackle ‘next steps.’ One goal is already underway. I am thrilled to announce that a cohesive wayfinding sign system will be installed in the spring of 2023 making it easier for visitors to find downtown and other attractions around Hart. As well, the H-Art Project initiative is already working toward adding more art to the city with a goal of having a total of 25 art installations by 2025. In February we will invite the community to reconvene and list priorities for going forward,” said Kleiner.