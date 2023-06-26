A rescue unit for the Hart Area Fire Department is currently being explored by department staff.
Hart Area Fire Chief Dwight Fuehring said there had been discussion about the Pentwater Rescue Unit providing service in the Hart area, but is no longer being discussed.
The department has a vehicle it could use, but nothing has been designated. Fuehring said department leaders will need a green light by the Hart Area Fire Command Board to explore further.
Any rescue unit would be based out of the fire barn in Hart. Fuehring said they also need to determine personnel interest, the number calls, run history and other things.
“Just see if we can do it,” Fuehring said.
Fuehring said there currently are no ideas on providing any service to the Oceana County Medical Care Facility because it has nurses on staff. There also are no plans to provide service to dune accident victims in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes because the department has no way of getting into the dunes. The current idea is to go where needed if Life EMS cannot get to any scene in a timely manner.
Currently, Walkerville, Grant, Pentwater, Ferry, Shelby and Hesperia have rescue units.