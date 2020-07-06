The Hart Historic District will present a series of outdoor concerts this summer. The audience is requested to bring their own chairs or blankets and practice social distancing in accordance with the governor’s recommendations. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the corner of Lincoln and Union streets in Hart. There is no admission charge. The schedule is as follows:
• July 10: Cats and Jammers. This band from the Custer area plays a wide variety of tunes, ranging from polkas and swing to good old-fashioned country.
• July 17: Silverado. This group is an old favorite on the series. They hail from Spring Lake and offer up classic country music, featuring Woody Woodrum on the pedal steel guitar.
• July 24: The Road Less Traveled. Mike Lenich of Ludington heads up this band of folk musicians who present songs that are old favorites and some that are well kept secrets.
• July 31: Truck Driver Bingo. This group specializes in the blues, both classic and contemporary, with Frank Gallante of Pentwater on lead guitar and vocals.