A Hart man was transported to Trinity Health Mercy Hospital in Muskegon after being injured in the parking lot of Wilson’s General Store in Mears June 18.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Byron Richard Purdy, 79, of 2509 N. 56th Ave., Apt. A, had left a parking space operating his moped. The report indicates Purdy was exiting the parking lot to the north, lost control of the moped and fell over. The report further indicates Purdy severely injured his left foot, breaking bones.
The moped was unregistered, uninsured and Purdy had a revoked driver’s license.