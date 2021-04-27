HART — At its regular meeting Tuesday, April 13, the City of Hart voted 6-1 not to renew City Manager Lynne Ladner’s contract, which expires in July. Ladner was hired in 2018 after the retirement of former city Manager Stan Rickard.
According to meeting minutes from March 23, following a closed session to consider a legal opinion, council member James Evans moved, “that pursuant to the current contract with the Hart City Manager, (Lynne Ladner), the city council opts not to renew the city manager’s contract with the city for the additional three years stipulated in Section 4.” The motion was supported by Fred Rybarz. Council members Evans, Dean Hodges, Rybarz, Rob Splane, Kris Trygstad and Mayor Vicki Platt voted in favor of the motion. Council member Catalina Burillo voted against the motion.
Last week the full-time position, with a salary between $85,000 and $100,000, had been posted on the city’s and various employment websites. Applications were due to the city by Monday, April 26. The agenda for the April 27 city council meeting stated, there was to be a closed session, “Per Section 8 (h) of the Open Meetings Act: to review and consider an application that has been received for employment or appointment to a public office if the candidate requests that the application be kept confidential. However, all interviews by a public body, for employment or appointment, shall be held in an open meeting pursuant to this act.”
Ladner has secured other employment and has informed the council that her last official day will be Friday, May 7. She plans to utilize several vacation days leading up to her end date, but will be available by phone and e-mail through May 7.
The Herald Journal reached out to Ladner who said, “All city officials serve at the pleasure of the governing body. The council has determined they would like to move in a different direction, and that it would be best done under the leadership style of a different manager. I have great memories of my time in Hart and wish the council and community as a whole all the best.”
“Lynne’s tenure with the City of Hart has been productive and will be celebrated as another step towards a stronger, brighter future for our community. We wish her the best in her new position and look forward to a smooth transition of duties as we hire a new city manager for Hart,” said Platt.