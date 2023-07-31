HART — Several moves were made by the Hart City Council July 25 with regards to multiple improvement projects.
Council approved Revolving Loan Fund agreements to sell $6,175,000 to fund improvements to the BioPure wastewater facility.
The Hart Wastewater System Improvement (BioPure) and other projects was tentatively awarded to low bidder, Wadel Stabilization of Hart, in the amount of $11,304,455 to include the “Base Bid” and “Alternate 1.” Improvements will include an expansion of the present facility and additional infrastructure to improve wastewater collection and treatment operations for the city. The final award will be contingent upon successful financial arrangements with the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program and the United States Economic Development Administrations (USDA).
The Dryden Street area wastewater, street and utility improvement project was tentatively awarded to low bidder Hallack Contracting of Hart in the amount of $3,378,588.25 for the “Base Bid” and “Alternate 1.” Portions of streets affected by the project will include Church, Jefferson, Wood, Hart and Dryden streets. The final award will be contingent upon successful financial arrangements with the CWSRF program.