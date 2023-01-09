The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce has announced changes to its board of directors for 2023.
The chamber welcomes 2023 board chair, Hart native Anna Urick Duggins (partner/attorney, Parmenter Law) to help lead the organization as businesses still recover from the effects of the pandemic.
“I am honored to lead this award-winning chamber,” says Urick Duggins. “Our firm has been an active member for decades so guiding policy discussion and outreach is a natural step for me. I plan to work closely with this outstanding network of board officers, directors and staff to further the chamber’s leadership position in our community.”
Additional changes to the chamber’s board of directors include vice board chair, Jonathan Wilson (regional manager, DTE Energy), treasurer, Joel Kamp (CEO/Owner, Pigeon Hill Brewing Co.), and secretary Aaron Maike (president, Baker College Muskegon). Sharlene Shineldecker (regional vice president/owner Transnation Title Agency Lakeshore Division) also joins the board of directors.
“We are pleased to welcome these highly respected and growing businesses to our board,” said Cindy Larsen, president of Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “They represent a cross section of our membership to make sure all industry sectors are represented. They will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead this chamber forward.”