A Hart native’s home in the Grand Rapids area will be featured as a part of a story on “CBS This Morning,” this coming Saturday.
Tim England, who grew up in Hart and his mother Darlene still lives in the area, said his home at 649 Union Ave. SE in Grand Rapids will be featured because it is the boyhood home of former President Gerald R. Ford.
“We’ve owned it the past 31 years,” England told the Herald-Journal Monday afternoon from his home he has with husband Rob Kent. “Ford had come to visit several times prior to his passing. Him and the first lady.”
England said the home came into his possession in the 1990s after it sat empty for nearly two decades. At the time, it was being passed from one organization to another. A friend of England’s, who is a chef, also flips houses. He came across the home via an auction through the City of Grand Rapids.
“He called me and said we found a house for you,” England said. “The house found us.”
England said the program is commemorating the 50th anniversary of when Ford became the vice president under Richard Nixon. Ford was appointed to the position under the rules of the 25th Amendment after Nixon’s original vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned. Ford then became president when Nixon resigned in August 1974.
England said the network wanted to see the home and its effect on Ford.
“I still can’t believe we’re going to be on the ‘CBS Morning Show,’” England said.
Today, the home is very much like it was when Ford was growing up, England said. The home is located in the Heritage Hills Historic District in Grand Rapids, and the rules of the district limit what can be done to each of the buildings’ exterior in the district.
“The biggest change we’ve done was a year ago,” England said. “We did a massive remodel of the kitchen. It was not functional. I had to do something with it.”
The home — listed as both a Michigan Historic Site and on the National Register of Historic Places — has a basement with three stories plus a two-stall carriage house with two stories.
On one side of the state historic marker, it describes the home and Ford’s social club where he played penny-ante poker with his friends until he was discovered by his parents. The other side describes Ford’s taking office in 1974.
The markers were put into place on April 20, 1995, after research and working with Ford’s office.
The segment on the house is expected between 7-9 a.m. Saturday on CBS.