HART — Hart City Police Chief Juan Salazar announced March 14 that Officer Kevin Skipski has been named as the new School Resource Officer (SRO) for Hart Public Schools. The SRO yearly wage and benefit package will total $80,921.14 with $40,460.57 paid by the district and $40,460.57 paid by the recently awarded School Resource Grant.
City council reviewed the agreement between the police department and the school district outlining the duties, expectations and services provided with the new position. SRO Skipski, who is already a regular presence on campus, will be assigned to the school on a full-time basis for approximately 42 hours per week (five days a week) when school is in session. He may be temporarily reassigned only during the period of a law enforcement emergency. On days school is not in session, he may be assigned to city police department duties as determined by the chief of police. Skipski, among other duties, will provide instruction to classes regarding the law, act as a resource person in the area of law enforcement, provide school-based security, coordinate emergency medical services and handle any investigations and follow-up related to student violations of law on school property.
Skipski will also be responsible to maintain reports and records as required by law, communicate with staff and the public as necessary and assist in security program development, implementation and evaluation.
With Skipski’s appointment to this position, Salazar has posted an opening for his position with hopes that it can be filled in time for the start of the next fiscal year July 1, 2023.
The city approved two resolutions. Resolution 2023-12 formalized the city’s intent to issue and sell revenue bonds to pay for the cost of improvements to the city’s water system. A required notice to be published in Oceana’s Herald-Journal will state in part: the city intends to issue revenue bonds in a maximum amount not to exceed $6,500,000; the estimated cost of the project is $5,100,000; the city may apply for funding assistance from the State of Michigan Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Program and the principal of and interest on the bonds shall be payable from the revenues received by the city from the operation of the city’s water system and from other legally available funds.
In like manner, Resolution 2023-13 formalized the city’s intent to issue and sell revenue bonds to pay the cost of improvements to the city’s sewer wastewater system. A published notice will state the following: the city intends to issue revenue bonds in a maximum amount not to exceed $5,000,000; the total cost of the proposed project is $2,761,000; the city anticipates financing the project using funding assistance from the State of Michigan’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan Program; the principal of and interest on the bonds shall be payable from the revenues received by the city from the operation of the city’s sewer system and from other legally available funds.
For both resolutions, it is anticipated the city will advance a portion of the cost of the projects prior to issuance of any bonds with reimbursement for any advances to follow the requirements set forth by the Treasury Regulations on Income Tax. The required Notice of Intent will provide the required 45-day waiting period for public response, as well, the notice states the city will not have the authority to levy additional taxes to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds over presently existing city millage limits without a further vote of city electors.
Following the passage of these two resolutions, an informal discussion was held regarding the lakefront property owned by the city at the end of Hilltop Drive on the north side of Hart Lake. What to do with the property in question was listed as a future city project at the council’s winter retreat in January. City Manager Rob Splane intends to bring other topics identified at the retreat before council in the coming months. With regards to the lakefront property, Splane said, “It is not being utilized to its fullest potential and the worst thing would be to do nothing.”
Council agreed it would like to proceed with more discussion in the coming months and find out what options it may have regarding the property.