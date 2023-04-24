The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will conclude its 2022-2023 season with a concert by the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Public Schools auditorium in the Hart Middle School at 308 W. Johnson St. in Hart.
The Grammy Award-winning LAGQ is one of the most multifaceted groups in any genre. The LAGQ is comprised of four uniquely accomplished musicians bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from Bluegrass to Bach. They consistently play to sold-out houses world-wide. Their inventive, critically acclaimed transcriptions of concert masterworks provide a fresh look at the music of the past, while their interpretations of works from the contemporary and world-music realms continually break new ground. Programs including Latin, African, Far East, Irish, Folk and American Classics transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience. Their ‘Don Quixote’ collaboration with Firesign Theater veteran, actor Philip Proctor, continues to expand and delight audiences and the work ‘SHIKI: Seasons of Japan’ written for the LAGQ plus guitar orchestra by composer Shingo Fujii is connecting communities across the nation.
Winner of a 2005 Grammy Award, their “Guitar Heroes” CD released on Telarc is a brilliant follow-up to their Grammy nominated “LAGQ-Latin”. “Spin” (Telarc, 2006) continues their explorations of jazz and contemporary music. “LAGQ: BRAZIL” (Telarc, 2007), including collaborations with vocalist Luciana Souza, was released to rave reviews, and their newest recording of the Rodrigo “Concierto Andaluz” and Sergio Assad’s “Interchange,” written specifically for them, was released on Telarc in spring 2010, and quickly climbed to top spot on the Billboard charts. The live DVD of “The Ingenious Gentleman: Don Quixote” was released on the Mel Bay label in spring 2012. In 2015, the LAGQ released its latest album titled “New Renaissance,” a unique blend of renaissance originals and renaissance-inspired compositions by Dusan Bogdanovic and Ian Krouse.
Acoustic Guitar Magazine says, “The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet (LAGQ) is as renowned for its virtuosity as for its adventurous musical programming. They are not your typical classical ensemble. The quartet’s individual members’ musical tastes cover a vast spectrum. While classical music (from the Renaissance to the present era) is the anchor genre, the group’s influences add jazz, flamenco, folk, bluegrass, rock and world music to the mix.”
Tickets are available for this concert. To reserve tickets, contact Artistic Director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.