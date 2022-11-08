The City of Hart Police Department seeks information regarding a larceny complaint which occured Friday, Nov. 4.
The department was dispatched to the 10 block of Lincoln Street.
The police are seeking assistance in attempting to identify the individual(s) within the above photographs.
Police are attempting to identify the female who is wearing a red vest with pink long-sleeve shirt underneath and the male who is wearing a light gray sweatshirt with ripped blue jeans.
Anyone recognizing these individual(s) are asked to contact the Hart Police Department at 231-923-0851 or the Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.