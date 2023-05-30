HART — Hart City Manager, Rob Splane provided a Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget update to the full council Tuesday, May 23.
In the report Splane listed the many projects and goals the city had met in 2023. A few of the goals completed included the Hart Dam embankment reconstruction, Hansen and Wigton streets repair, demolition and remediation at 227 E. Main St. and Griswold Street force main construction.
Splane noted the much needed improvements made to the DPW and Hart Energy buildings, commenting that he’s heard lots of positive feedback since. He also mentioned the purchase of the commercial leaf vac which has greatly improved clean up tasks.
He hopes that regular maintenance, including tree pruning and utility pole replacement, will keep any outage times to a minimum. Splane also reported an upgrade to the city’s water system communication software, as well as an update to the city’s BS&A payroll software have greatly improved efficiency for both systems.
Finally, he noted the great teamwork of the H.E.A.R.T. (Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team) as it worked to find grants and develop initiatives for many city economic development improvements, including a $106,000 grant to create business start-up space on East Main, a $12,500 grant for art installations within the city and the First Impressions Tourism Grant.
In FY 2024 Splane shared several upcoming projects scheduled in the coming 12 months. Among those include street improvements to Dryden, Hart, Wood, Jefferson, Johnson and Church streets, renovations at Veteran’s Memorial Park, the demolition and site remediation of the Boy Scout cabin in John Gurney Park, researching the possibility of Hart Diesel Power Plant improvements as well as risk management and emergency planning with the police department.
Splane stated he is confident the Safe Routes to School project, which has been a collaboration of entities and has been in the works for five years, will begin in 2025. The project would extend the bike trail from Wood and Water Streets north to Johnson Street, west to Plum Street, north to Tyler and west to Tyler Road and 72nd Avenue. Most of the funding for this MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) project will come from other sources with the city contributing $25,000 of the total project cost.
Revenues for the 2024 fiscal year are expected to increase with the addition of several new properties, including the expansion and parcel annexation at Seneca Foods, new construction at the Creeks property and the transfer of 26 Hart Township properties along the Polk Road corridor that were identified in the 1997 425 agreement.
No new personnel positions are expected within the next 12 months other than the city does plan to hire a part-time person to assist with the organization and digitization of nearly 50 filing cabinets of historical city documents. He expects the position would be in place from three to six months. “It will need to be the right person who understands the importance of city records and will be able to do the job without much assistance,” he said.
In summary, Splane said water and sewer rate increases will continue per a March 2022 council decision, as well, following the recent electrical system assessment, rates may need to be adjusted to support aging infrastructure. He also reported, “Millage rates are expected to remain consistent with prior year rates and a $9.5 million State Revolving Fund loan will allow the necessary construction for several proposed water, wastewater and road projects.”
A public hearing to give and receive comments on the proposed FY2024 budget is scheduled for the next regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, June 13, 2023.