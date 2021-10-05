HART — Volunteers are urgently needed to fill five open positions currently on the Hart Area Recreation Board. “I’ve been with Hart Rec for nearly 20 years, and this is the lowest number of volunteers we’ve ever had. The 2020 pandemic really put a pause on things,” said Cal Moul, Hart Township’s representative to the board.
According to the Hart Area Recreation website, Hart Rec is a non-profit 501.c.3. Organization with the goal of offering the youth of the Hart area a safe, fun environment to learn and develop athletic skills while promoting good sportsmanship, respect and strong work ethic.
Five entities make up the Hart Rec Board including Hart City, Hart Public Schools and the townships of Hart, Elbridge, Crystal, Weare and Golden. Each entity contributes a $20 match contribution for each youth enrolled in any of the sports programs offered. Parents pay $20 per sport per child with a small discount for multiple children enrolled in the same sport from the same family. Based on the availability of coaches, Hart Recreation typically offers football in the fall, girls basketball in the winter, soccer in the spring and softball/t-ball/baseball in the summer for children ages four years through eighth grade.
“Board member responsibilities include attending regular board meetings, setting the schedules or answering website questions. They also often work with the different sports directors to communicate with parents and determine equipment needs. Our long-time commissioner, Gary Jorissen, retired in 2019. He had a unique work situation and was able to do a lot for the program. Ideally we’d love to find a person to replace him who could be the director of all the sports. Currently the commissioner position is a paid position, as are the different sports director positions; $10,000 and $1,000 respectively. In the grand scheme of things, it isn’t a lot of money, but hopefully it pays for their gas and makes up for some lost free time. We typically have 350 kids in our spring soccer program, 200-250 in our summer ball programs,and 40-50 each in football and girls basketball. We haven’t had girls basketball in a couple of years. Hopefully we’ll be able to coordinate with Shelby’s program again this year. In all of the sports, we teach the fundamentals in coordination with the high school athletic program, so kids are learning the same skills the middle and high school teams are learning,” Moul said.
“Current Hart Rec Board member positions include from Golden Township — Brian Lindgren, who is also the soccer program director, myself from Hart Township, from Hart High School — Tim Hertzler, from City of Hart — Jason LaFevre and at-large — Roy Bishop, who is also the football program director,” Moul said. Vacancies are available in Crystal, Elbridge, Weare townships with one at-large position as well. You don’t have to be the director of one of the sports to be on the board, and you don’t even need to be a coach, but that is helpful. In years past we’ve had as many as 20-30 people involved and coming to board meetings. Now we’re down to three to five. Last year was tough. But hopefully once people start seeing college and pro sports returning to play, we’ll see more people and families getting involved again. All that is needed is a love of working with kids and the willingness to learn something new,” said Moul.
Hart Rec Club meetings are on the second Mondays of February, April, June, August, October and December at 6 p.m. in the Hart Township Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend and volunteer. More information on the club or how to volunteer for the Hart Area Rec Club is available at its website www.hartrec.com.