HART — Tuesday, May 23, Hart City Council was asked when the city would be getting the new code enforcement officer, a position that has been under consideration for over a year.
“I think we have some issues. I would like some things taken care of before they get any worse. Can you tell me when you will be getting a code enforcement officer?” Carol Keck of Apple Street asked.
Mayor Vicki Platt reminded Keck that the council doesn’t answer questions during public comment, however, asked Keck, “Can you tell me what you are seeing in your neighborhood?”
Keck said she’s seen lots of junk cars or non-working cars in her neighbors’ driveways. She said it appears that in one home there are anywhere from 8-20 people living there, adding there are five to six cars there most of the time. “Cars come and go starting at 2 or 3 a.m. and go all day long,” she said. She wondered what rules there are for how many people can live in a house at one time.
Keck also expressed concern about the speed of traffic on Apple Street. “Apple Street dead ends into a two-track dirt road that goes to some athletic fields. People are going too fast. There aren’t any sidewalks and little kids are playing in the road. I just want people to slow down,” she said.
Later during his Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget presentation, city Manager Rob Splane updated council on the status of the code enforcement officer position. Originally, efforts had been made to try and coordinate a shared position with the Village of Shelby and Shelby Township, however, when that collaboration didn’t materialize, the city council decided to do something on its own.
Splane reported that within the next fiscal year, the city will work with the Hart Police Department staff to implement a property maintenance code enforcement and rental inspection program. Splane also said the city’s economic development Director Nichole Kleiner has been developing some public education materials that can be passed on to residents. “We’d like to visit homes first and provide information regarding what is and isn’t allowed. It could be a case where residents are unaware of the city’s code. The idea would be to communicate and build community before issuing any citations.”